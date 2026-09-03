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Finance

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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UNICEF Reveals 20 Million Children Suffered Online Sexual Abuse in a Year

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UNICEF Report Highlights Scale and Impact of Online Child Sexual Abuse

GENEVA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - About 20 million internet-using children across 21 countries were subjected to sexual exploitation or abuse on digital platforms in a single year, with most cases occurring on social media platforms, a new report by the U.N. children's charity said on Thursday.

Prevalence and Forms of Online Abuse

More than one in five children aged 12 to 17 across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe experienced at least one form of sexual abuse or exploitation on online platforms in the year before being surveyed, the UNICEF report estimated. 

Statistics and Key Findings

Roughly 15 million children in the countries surveyed were exposed to unwanted sexual content, 9 million were pressured into sexual conversations or sharing sexual images, and 4 million had sexual images shared without their consent, the report found.

The number of children subjected to this abuse globally is certain to run into many tens of millions, it said.

Research Methodology

The research, which UNICEF described as one of the largest studies of its kind, was based on national representative surveys collected between 2020 and 2025 of around 21,000 internet-using children in the 21 countries, which included Kenya, Pakistan, Brazil and Serbia.

Social Media Platforms and Company Responses

Platforms Most Commonly Involved

SOCIAL MEDIA FOCUS  

Almost 60% of reported abuse occurred on social media platforms, led by Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, while 14% took place in online gaming, the report found. 

Meta's Response

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, said the surveys go as far back as 2020, before the company introduced protections UNICEF recommends such as automatically defaulting teens into private accounts and preventing adults from messaging teens they are not connected to. It added that it defines WhatsApp as a private messaging app and not a social media platform.

"While the report doesn't provide any specific evidence of abuse, we'll continue to fight child exploitation aggressively across our apps and support law enforcement in prosecuting the criminals behind it," the Meta spokesperson said.

Snapchat and TikTok Safeguards

Snapchat pointed Reuters to a blog post by Global Head of Platform Safety Jacqueline Beauchere, who said the company was actively combating online sexual extortion through proactive detection, account removals, user reporting tools and safety features designed to protect vulnerable users.

TikTok said it has built a range of safeguards to protect minors, including restricting certain features for younger users, making accounts for under-18s private by default, and using technology to detect potentially predatory behaviour.

Nature of Perpetrators and Reporting Rates

Relationship to Perpetrators

The UNICEF report said more than half the cases involved someone the child already knew, including friends, relatives or romantic partners, while 38% of children first encountered the perpetrator online.

Reporting and Underreporting

Fewer than 1% of cases involving children were reported to the police, a social worker or a helpline, according to the research.  

Emerging Threats and Mental Health Impact

Artificial Intelligence and Abuse

The report also highlighted growing concerns over artificial intelligence. Across nine countries where data was collected, an estimated 1.1 million children reported having AI-generated sexual images or videos created depicting them.

Mental Health Consequences

Children who experienced tech-facilitated sexual exploitation were around four times more likely to report suicidal thoughts or self-harm and reported significantly higher levels of anxiety than their peers, the research said.

UNICEF's Call to Action

"These experiences cause profound emotional and mental distress. Many children suffer in silence, unsure where to turn for help," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

UNICEF urged governments and technology companies to strengthen safety measures on digital platforms, update laws to address evolving forms of abuse including AI-generated content, and improve child protection and reporting systems.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 1 in 5 children aged 12–17 across surveyed countries experienced online sexual exploitation or abuse in a one‑year period, including exposure to unwanted sexual content (15 million), coerced sexual conversations or image sharing (9 million), and non‑consensual image distribution (4 million) (unicef.org)
  • Approximately 60% of incidents occurred on social media platforms (e.g. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok) and 14% in online gaming; fewer than 1% of cases were reported to authorities (unicef.org)
  • AI‑generated sexual content is an emerging threat: UNICEF estimates at least 1.2 million children across 11 countries had images or videos manipulated into AI‑generated sexual content in the past year (unicefusa.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many children were estimated to suffer online sexual abuse in the report?
UNICEF estimated about 20 million internet-using children across 21 countries experienced online sexual exploitation or abuse in a single year.
Which platforms saw the most cases of online child sexual abuse?
Nearly 60% of reported abuse occurred on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.
What impact did online abuse have on children's mental health?
Children who experienced tech-facilitated sexual exploitation were about four times more likely to report suicidal thoughts or self-harm and had higher anxiety levels.
How many cases of online child sexual abuse are reported to authorities?
Fewer than 1% of the abuse cases involving children were reported to the police, a social worker, or a helpline.
What did UNICEF advise governments and tech companies to do?
UNICEF urged stronger safety measures, updated laws for AI-generated content, and improved child protection and reporting systems.

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