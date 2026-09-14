GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Factbox-Key facts about Kosovo former guerrilla commander and ex-president Hashim Thaci - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Factbox-Key facts about Kosovo former guerrilla commander and ex-president Hashim Thaci

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Key Facts About Hashim Thaci: Kosovo's Ex-President and War Crimes Trial

Overview and Timeline of Hashim Thaci's Life and Career

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci will on Wednesday hear the verdict from a war crimes tribunal on charges over his role in a conflict to gain independence from Serbia in the 1990s. 

Here are some key facts about the former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commander who went on to serve as prime minister and head of state before resigning in 2020 to face a war crimes indictment, including allegations of overseeing the killing of civilians. Thaci denies wrongdoing.

Early Life and Education

- Born on April 24, 1968, Thaci embraced the Kosovo national liberation cause in his teens, becoming head of the students' union at the University of Pristina before joining the large Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland in 1995, studying history and international relations in Zurich.

Role in the Kosovo Liberation Army

Rise to Prominence

- Thaci returned from abroad and became one of the senior figures in the KLA, which emerged in 1997 to launch a guerrilla war for statehood, capitalising on disappointment with a decade of futile passive resistance to Serbian repression.

Nickname and Activities

- Before and during the war, he frequently travelled clandestinely in and out of Kosovo, earning the nickname "The Snake" for his ability to evade Serbian police and military forces.

Peace Talks and the End of the War

Rambouillet Negotiations

- At peace talks in Rambouillet in France in 1999, Kosovo's delegation led by Thaci signed a Western-brokered proposal to end hostilities, but Serbia refused to endorse the deal. Weeks later, NATO launched a 78-day bombing campaign that drove Serb forces out of Kosovo.

Political Career After the War

Formation of the Democratic Party of Kosovo

- With the end of the war, Thaci formed the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the main faction to emerge from the ranks of the KLA, and became prime minister of a provisional government. After elections in 2001, the PDK entered government with Thaci's party deputy, Bajram Rexhepi, as prime minister.

Rise to Prime Minister

- With NATO peacekeeping forces ensuring calm and the United Nations overseeing steps towards democracy and rule of law, the PDK won a parliamentary election in November 2007 and parliament confirmed Thaci as prime minister in January 2008.

Declaration of Independence

- In February 2008, Thaci proclaimed independence from Serbia. Kosovo's statehood has been recognised by more than 100 countries, mainly Western, including the United States, but not by Serbia, Russia or China.

Allegations and Investigations

Organ Trafficking Accusations

- In 2010, a two-year investigation commissioned by the Council of Europe issued a report accusing Thaci of involvement in an organised crime ring responsible for killing opponents and trafficking organs taken from murdered Serbs during and after the late 1990s uprising. He denied wrongdoing. The prosecution never brought any case on the alleged organ trafficking.

Presidency and War Crimes Tribunal

Becoming President

- Thaci was elected president in February 2016 and took office the following April.

Special Court and Indictment

- Under pressure from its U.S. and European Union benefactors, Kosovo formed a special court in 2015 to look into allegations of war crimes by the KLA. The tribunal issued a war crimes indictment against Thaci in November 2020. He resigned and was transferred to the tribunal's detention centre in The Hague.

Public Perception and Legacy

Support in Kosovo

- Thaci, who is married with a son, continues to be idolised by Kosovars. Photos of him and others facing similar charges in The Hague are displayed across the country with the inscription: "Heroes of War and Peace."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Edward McAllister and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Born April 24, 1968; rose through KLA ranks, leading Kosovo’s guerrilla efforts and later politics, including declaring independence in 2008. (kelo.com)
  • Accused in a Council of Europe report of heading a crime ring linked to organ trafficking, assassinations, and kidnappings—claims he denies, with no prosecution on organ charges. (kelo.com)
  • Indicted in November 2020 by Kosovo’s Specialist Chambers in The Hague on multiple war crimes and crimes against humanity; resigned presidency to face trial. (kelo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hashim Thaci?
Hashim Thaci is a former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, ex-prime minister, and ex-president of Kosovo, known for his role in Kosovo’s independence movement.
What are the charges against Hashim Thaci?
Thaci faces war crimes charges related to the 1990s conflict with Serbia, including allegations of overseeing the killing of civilians.
When did Hashim Thaci resign as president of Kosovo?
Hashim Thaci resigned as president of Kosovo in November 2020 to face a war crimes indictment.
What is the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA)?
The KLA was a guerrilla group formed in 1997 to fight for Kosovo's independence from Serbia, with Thaci as one of its main commanders.
How is Hashim Thaci viewed in Kosovo?
Thaci continues to be idolised by many Kosovars and is seen by some as a hero of the country's struggle for independence.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Gulf states call off meeting with Iran, Houthis launch new attack on Saudi

Gulf states call off meeting with Iran, Houthis launch new attack on Saudi

Image for Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts

Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts

Image for AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite

AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite

Image for Merz wins respite in German municipal polls but tougher tests to come

Merz wins respite in German municipal polls but tougher tests to come

Image for Bank of England set to hold rates steady, slow QT

Bank of England set to hold rates steady, slow QT

Image for Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk

Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Zelenskiy asks lawmakers for swift removal of Ukraine's prosecutor general
Zelenskiy asks lawmakers for swift removal of Ukraine's prosecutor general
Image for London 'plant parents' adopt a piece of historic Barbican urban jungle
London 'plant parents' adopt a piece of historic Barbican urban jungle
Image for French extreme candidates steam ahead in 2027 presidential race, poll shows
French extreme candidates steam ahead in 2027 presidential race, poll shows
Image for New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption
New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption
Image for Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
Image for Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Image for France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout
France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout
Image for Trump tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy to stop hitting Russian diesel
Trump tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy to stop hitting Russian diesel
Image for Kosovo parliament re-elects Albin Kurti as prime minister, political crisis persists
Kosovo parliament re-elects Albin Kurti as prime minister, political crisis persists
Image for At least 129 missing after Indonesian passenger ship capsizes
At least 129 missing after Indonesian passenger ship capsizes
Image for Russia hits Ukrainian-Polish border area, Kyiv says
Russia hits Ukrainian-Polish border area, Kyiv says
Image for Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say
Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say
View All Headlines Posts