Salzgitter CFO Birgit Potrafki to Step Down in 2027; Christoph Martin Announced as Successor
Leadership Transition at Salzgitter
Announcement of Birgit Potrafki's Departure
Sept 11 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter on Friday said Chief Financial Officer Birgit Potrafki would not renew her contract beyond its expiry in January 2027 and named Christoph Martin as successor.
Potrafki's Tenure and Departure Details
Potrafki will leave the Salzgitter Group when her current contract expires on Jan. 31, 2027, ending her tenure on the management board after more than a decade in senior finance roles.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)