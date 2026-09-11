GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Salzgitter CFO Potrafki to step down in 2027, Christoph Martin named successor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Salzgitter CFO Potrafki to step down in 2027, Christoph Martin named successor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Salzgitter CFO Birgit Potrafki to Step Down in 2027; Christoph Martin Announced as Successor

Leadership Transition at Salzgitter

Announcement of Birgit Potrafki's Departure

Sept 11 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter on Friday said Chief Financial Officer Birgit Potrafki would not renew her contract beyond its expiry in January 2027 and named Christoph Martin as successor.

Potrafki's Tenure and Departure Details

Potrafki will leave the Salzgitter Group when her current contract expires on Jan. 31, 2027, ending her tenure on the management board after more than a decade in senior finance roles.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Birgit Potrafki, CFO since April 1, 2024, will step down at end of her contract on Jan 31, 2027, after over a decade in senior finance roles including at Bosch and Salzgitter (salzgitter-flachstahl.de)
  • Christoph Martin, with prior CFO experience at thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and serving since January 2025 on the management board of Salzgitter Mannesmann, has been named as her successor (salzgitter-mannesmann-international.de)
  • Under Potrafki’s leadership, Salzgitter has achieved a financial turnaround—‘back to black’ in 2025, substantial EBT improvement in early 2026, supported by cost‑cutting programs and operational gains (de.linkedin.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Birgit Potrafki step down as CFO of Salzgitter?
Birgit Potrafki will leave her position as CFO of Salzgitter when her contract expires on January 31, 2027.
Who is named as the next CFO of Salzgitter?
Christoph Martin has been named as the successor to Birgit Potrafki as CFO of Salzgitter.
How long has Birgit Potrafki served in senior finance roles at Salzgitter?
Birgit Potrafki has held senior finance roles at Salzgitter for over a decade.
What company is involved in the CFO succession announcement?
The announcement concerns Salzgitter, a German steelmaker.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Yemen's Houthis reach strategic island at mouth of vital shipping lane

Yemen's Houthis reach strategic island at mouth of vital shipping lane

Image for Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at pre-election meeting

Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at pre-election meeting

Image for Oil set for weekly gain of over 7% on supply disruptions; US diesel hits record high

Oil set for weekly gain of over 7% on supply disruptions; US diesel hits record high

Image for London stocks rebound as crude retreats ahead of US inflation data

London stocks rebound as crude retreats ahead of US inflation data

Image for Russian attack on Kyiv petrol stations kills two, Ukrainian strikes kill two in Russia

Russian attack on Kyiv petrol stations kills two, Ukrainian strikes kill two in Russia

Image for Morning Bid: Lenders say show me the money as bond carnage spreads

Morning Bid: Lenders say show me the money as bond carnage spreads

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Investors pull money from equity funds as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears
Investors pull money from equity funds as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears
Image for AirBaltic postpones key bondholder meeting
AirBaltic postpones key bondholder meeting
Image for Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races
Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races
Image for EU lawmaker proposes more carbon market investments in industry
EU lawmaker proposes more carbon market investments in industry
Image for Global bond selloff keeps 10-year US yield near 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Global bond selloff keeps 10-year US yield near 5% on oil, rate-hike fears
Image for Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports
Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World, FT reports
Image for Cargo shipping costs rise as Rhine water levels drop again
Cargo shipping costs rise as Rhine water levels drop again
Image for UK economy grows by most since early 2025 on possible AI boost
UK economy grows by most since early 2025 on possible AI boost
Image for Italy moves to speed oil, gas projects in energy security push
Italy moves to speed oil, gas projects in energy security push
Image for Dollar holds gains as traders await US price data after oil jumps
Dollar holds gains as traders await US price data after oil jumps
Image for Harbour Energy's top shareholder further cuts stake to 16% in discounted share sale
Harbour Energy's top shareholder further cuts stake to 16% in discounted share sale
Image for Bonds, stocks selloff pauses as oil retreats from multi-month high
Bonds, stocks selloff pauses as oil retreats from multi-month high
View All Finance Posts