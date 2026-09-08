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Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Apple’s Foldable iPhone Unveiling Places AI and Siri in the Spotlight

Apple’s Latest Innovations and Market Impact

By Stephen Nellis

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - When new CEO John Ternus unveils Apple's latest products on Wednesday, Wall Street expects him to show that the company can still deliver breakthrough hardware and a Siri virtual assistant capable of competing in the AI race.

Anticipated Features of the Foldable iPhone

Analysts expect Apple to announce at its Cupertino, California, headquarters a new iPhone that folds open like a passport. They said it could quickly emerge as the category leader in the nascent folding phone market, despite an expected price of more than $2,500 and having cameras and processors that may not lead the market.

Siri Overhaul and AI Integration

The company has already announced a deep overhaul of Siri — in part by tapping Google's AI tech behind the scenes — and that may prove to be Ternus' first big success after years of delays. A successful revamp by the end of this year could give Apple a good chance of pulling even with longtime rival Google's Gemini assistant, analysts said.

Investor Expectations and Market Position

Investors have largely looked past Apple's slow start in generative AI because of the company's billion-plus device installed base and loyal customer base. Ternus now faces pressure to convince consumers that Apple's devices are the best way to use AI, which could determine whether he inherits former CEO Tim Cook's momentum or plays catch-up.

Premium iPhones and Foldable Market Strategy

NEW PREMIUM IPHONES

Apple is expected to update its premium iPhone Pro and Pro Max devices but hold off on refreshing the iPhone Air and the base and budget lines until spring. The aim is to drive interest in the real star of this week's show, the folding phone.

Market Reception and Revenue Projections

"Even with a $2,500 price tag, the Apple foldable is going to fly off the shelves, especially because Apple is excellent at creating an aura of exclusivity, luxury, and scarcity," Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC, told Reuters. Popal expects the phone to generate more than $45 billion in revenue for Apple by the end of next year, even as foldables overall remain a single-digit share of the phone market.

Engineering Challenges and Competitive Advantage

The main appeal of a folding phone is the sheer newness after nearly two decades of candybar-style phones. While Samsung, Google and China's Huawei have sold folding phones since 2019, analysts expect Apple to benefit from entering late by solving key engineering challenges, such as a hinge that feels sturdy over thousands of uses and minimizing any crease in the screen when the device is open.

"They've seen what has worked and what hasn't worked with their competitors," said Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy who has tested many folding devices.

Siri’s Revamp and Regulatory Hurdles

NEW SIRI'S BIG MOMENT

Ternus' key challenge will be persuading customers to adopt the new Siri and convincing them and third-party developers that Apple can keep pace with rivals such as OpenAI, which roll out big improvements every few weeks, while Apple has traditionally moved more slowly.

Customer Adoption and Developer Engagement

"If Siri still sucked, then he would have a much more difficult Wednesday," said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies. "Now they can comfortably say Siri is delivering and has value, but they need to just continue to work and make it better and keep up."

On-Device AI and Leadership Transition

Analysts say Ternus, who kept a low profile as hardware engineering chief for five years, is likely to focus on delivering powerful devices as a base to expand on-device AI.

Global Regulatory Challenges

But he faces a steep regulatory challenge, said Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management: Apple's Siri update might take until 2028 to win approval in China and won't initially be available in Europe due to a regulatory dispute.

"It matters a lot that they get the U.S. out in time because it builds the confidence that they can do something in Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • John Ternus assumed the CEO role on September 1, 2026 after a 25‑year hardware engineering career at Apple, now facing his first major launch event to prove his leadership in a pivotal moment for AI and hardware (macrumors.com).
  • Apple is expected to reveal its first foldable iPhone—likely over US$2,500—positioning it for leadership in a nascent market, with analysts projecting it could generate over US$45 billion in revenue by end of 2027 (reddit.com).
  • A major Siri overhaul, powered behind the scenes by Google’s AI tech (potentially Gemini), is set to debut; success here may define whether Ternus sustains Apple’s momentum or struggles to catch up in the AI race (arabtimesonline.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected price of the new Apple foldable iPhone?
The anticipated price for the Apple foldable iPhone is more than $2,500.
How is Apple improving Siri for the AI race?
Apple is deeply overhauling Siri, partly by integrating Google's AI technology, to compete with leading assistants like Google's Gemini.
What challenges does John Ternus face as Apple’s new CEO?
John Ternus faces the challenge of proving Apple's ability to deliver groundbreaking hardware and advanced AI features amid fierce competition.
Why is the foldable iPhone significant for Apple's future?
The foldable iPhone is expected to drive strong revenue, demonstrate Apple’s innovation, and help regain AI momentum against competitors.
Which regions may face delays in accessing Apple’s new Siri features?
The updated Siri may face regulatory delays in China and will not initially be available in Europe due to regulatory issues.

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