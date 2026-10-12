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Russia says it may export up to 3.5 million tons of diesel a month by year-end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it may export up to 3.5 million tons of diesel a month by year-end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Russia Forecasts Diesel Exports Up to 3.5 Million Tons Monthly by End of Year

Russia's Diesel Export Recovery and Global Market Impact

Diesel Export Projections for Year-End

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia will be able to recover its diesel exports to between 3 million tons and 3.5 million tons per month by year-end, the country's usual exporting volumes of the fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Statements from Russian Officials

Comments by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Speaking to Rossiya-24 state TV channel, he also said that thanks to the deal agreed on with US President Donald Trump, additional Russian diesel supplies will partially balance global supply and demand.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia aims to restore diesel exports to pre‑July ban levels of up to 3.5 million tons/month by year‑end, as Deputy PM Novak announced.
  • Russia had earlier banned diesel exports in July following Ukrainian strikes that slashed refining and exports by ~40–60 %, creating global shortages.
  • U.S. lifted sanctions under a deal with Russia to import diesel, yet analysts warn the volumes are too small to meaningfully lower prices or shift global supply‑demand balances.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much diesel does Russia plan to export monthly by year-end?
Russia aims to export between 3 and 3.5 million tons of diesel each month by the end of the year.
Who announced the projected Russian diesel export volumes?
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made the announcement regarding export volumes.
How will Russian diesel exports impact global supply and demand?
Additional Russian diesel supplies will partially balance global diesel supply and demand.
Was there any international agreement affecting Russian diesel exports?
A deal with US President Donald Trump was mentioned as influencing additional diesel supplies.

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