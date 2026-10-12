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Italy's MPS says question marks remain over higher Intesa bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's MPS says question marks remain over higher Intesa bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Monte dei Paschi Flags Concerns Over Sweetened Intesa Sanpaolo Takeover Offer

Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover Bid and Monte dei Paschi's Response

Overview of the Takeover Offer

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Monday said suitor Intesa Sanpaolo's sweetened takeover offer leaves MPS investors exposed to several uncertainties, while forcing them to ditch a possible alternative plan.

Details of the Sweetened Offer

• Intesa on October 3 pledged to pay MPS shareholders a further €800 million ($892 million) in cash provided they reject a counter-plan MPS has proposed to fight Intesa's €34 billion cash-and-share takeover bid.

MPS Counter Plan and Shareholder Vote

• MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio had been asking investors to back the counter plan at an October 29 vote, even if they intended to later take up Intesa's offer.

Shareholder Reactions and Voting Dynamics

• Following Intesa's ultimatum, leading MPS investors holding in aggregate a third of the bank's capital have said they will reject the defence plan and accept Intesa's bid.

• Their stance makes it impossible for Lovaglio to reach the two-thirds majority he needs to prevail at the October 29 vote.

Board Discussions and Future Outlook

• The board of MPS met on Monday to discuss the latest developments.

• MPS said Intesa was asking MPS shareholders to give up an alternative plan though there was no certainty that the bid would unfold as expected and produce the targeted returns.

• "MPS board and its management will continue to work in the interest of shareholders, evaluating and pursuing any initiatives to protect investors' holdings and maximise their value," it said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8964 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa’s October 3 sweetened bid pressures shareholders to forgo MPS’s proposed defence plan despite unclear long‑term outcomes, heightening investor exposure to risk (ansa.it)
  • Leading shareholders holding about one‑third of MPS capital have opted to reject the defence plan and lean toward Intesa’s offer, making the two‑thirds threshold for MPS’s counterplan vote on October 29 unattainable (ansa.it)
  • MPS continues to stress its counterproposal—merging with Banco BPM and Banca Generali—as preserving strategic coherence, plurality and long‑term shareholder value, though execution risks and opposition from key players like Crédit Agricole persist (repubblica.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Intesa Sanpaolo offer to MPS shareholders?
Intesa Sanpaolo offered MPS shareholders an extra €800 million in cash if they reject MPS's counter-plan and accept Intesa's €34 billion takeover bid.
Why is MPS concerned about Intesa’s sweetened offer?
MPS says Intesa's offer exposes shareholders to uncertainties and requires them to abandon a possible alternative plan without guarantees the bid will deliver expected results.
What was MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio's position regarding the Intesa bid?
The MPS CEO urged investors to support the bank’s counter-plan at an upcoming vote, even if they might later accept Intesa’s offer.
What impact did Intesa’s ultimatum have on the MPS vote?
Leading MPS investors, holding about a third of the bank's capital, decided to reject the defence plan and accept Intesa’s bid, blocking the two-thirds majority needed to pass the counter-plan.
What actions does the MPS board plan to take for shareholders?
The MPS board stated it would continue working to protect investor interests and maximize shareholder value despite the uncertainties over the takeover.

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