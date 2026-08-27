Shell Ends Negotiations to Sell Stake in Germany’s Schwedt Refinery to Unimot

Shell’s Attempted Sale of Schwedt Refinery Stake

Background and Timeline of Negotiations

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British oil major Shell has ended negotiations to sell its stake in Germany's Russia-linked Schwedt refinery to Polish energy group Unimot, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter

• The sale discussions, which began in 2023, concluded months ago, the Bloomberg report said.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Shell declined to comment

• Unimot, which emerged as a possible buyer of Shell's 37.5% stake in Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Strategic Importance of Schwedt Refinery

• The refinery, majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, has been a problem for the German government ever since Berlin ended energy ties with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Government Intervention and Ownership Structure

• Germany put Rosneft's 54.17% stake under trusteeship, essentially giving the government control over the asset while technically leaving ownership in the Russian group's hands — a move that prompted Shell to revive its sale plans.

Conclusion of Negotiations

• According to Bloomberg, Shell and Unimot had been in advanced talks as of February, before ending talks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Joyjeet Das)