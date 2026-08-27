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Shell has ended talks with Unimot over selling German refinery stake, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell has ended talks with Unimot over selling German refinery stake, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Shell Ends Negotiations to Sell Stake in Germany’s Schwedt Refinery to Unimot

Shell’s Attempted Sale of Schwedt Refinery Stake

Background and Timeline of Negotiations

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British oil major Shell has ended negotiations to sell its stake in Germany's Russia-linked Schwedt refinery to Polish energy group Unimot, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter

• The sale discussions, which began in 2023, concluded months ago, the Bloomberg report said.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Shell declined to comment

• Unimot, which emerged as a possible buyer of Shell's 37.5% stake in Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Strategic Importance of Schwedt Refinery

• The refinery, majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, has been a problem for the German government ever since Berlin ended energy ties with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Government Intervention and Ownership Structure

• Germany put Rosneft's 54.17% stake under trusteeship, essentially giving the government control over the asset while technically leaving ownership in the Russian group's hands — a move that prompted Shell to revive its sale plans.

Conclusion of Negotiations

• According to Bloomberg, Shell and Unimot had been in advanced talks as of February, before ending talks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell ended advanced negotiations with Unimot to sell its 37.5 % stake in the Germany-based PCK Schwedt refinery, according to Bloomberg.
  • The PCK refinery is majority-owned (54.17 %) by Russia’s Rosneft but is controlled by the German government under trusteeship for energy security.
  • Germany shifted Rosneft’s holdings into indefinite trusteeship via regulatory laws to maintain regional fuel supply and mitigate sanctions risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shell end talks with Unimot over the Schwedt refinery stake?
Shell ended negotiations with Unimot to sell its stake in the Schwedt refinery, but no official reason was provided. Talks had been ongoing since 2023.
Who currently controls Germany's Schwedt refinery?
The refinery is majority-owned by Rosneft, but Germany controls the 54.17% stake under a government-appointed trusteeship.
What led to the government’s trusteeship of Rosneft’s stake in the refinery?
Germany placed Rosneft’s stake under trusteeship after ending energy ties with Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
How much of the Schwedt refinery did Shell plan to sell?
Shell intended to sell its 37.5% stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery.
Did Unimot comment on the end of negotiations?
Unimot did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

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