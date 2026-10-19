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Roche moves future Germany investments 'on hold' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Roche moves future Germany investments 'on hold'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Pharmaceuticals Germany Healthcare Policy

Roche Suspends Future Investments in Germany Over Healthcare Policy Concerns

Roche's Investment Review Amid German Healthcare Policy Changes

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is reviewing all future investments in Germany over healthcare cost-cutting policies, the company's Germany chief said in an interview with newspaper Welt that was published on Monday.

Company Statement on Investment Suspension

"We have put all future investment decisions in Germany on hold for the time being," said Daniel Steiners, head of Roche Germany, adding that for the pharmaceutical industry, policy makers had "recently destroyed a lot of trust".

Criticism of Policy Approach

• Steiners said that instead of tackling the structural problems of the statutory health insurance system, policy makers are focusing on short-term savings and placing additional burdens on the industry

Location Clause and Legislative Impact

• A so-called ‘location clause’, which could exempt domestically producing pharmaceutical companies from manufacturer discounts, would only partially offset the negative effects of the legislation, needed is a comprehensive strategy, he added

Industry-Wide Impact and Other Companies' Responses

• Following proposed legislation in Germany to cap rapidly growing costs in the statutory health ​insurance system, Eli Lilly had in June already said it would halve its planned €2.3 billion ($2.57 billion) investments in the country

Current Investments Not Affected

• Planned investments like the more than €600 million expansion of the site in Penzberg, Bavaria, are not impacted by the reviews, a company spokesperson told Reuters

($1 = 0.8934 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss, writing by Marleen Kaesebier)

Key Takeaways

  • Roche Germany’s CEO Daniel Steiners confirmed that all future investment decisions are currently on hold due to policy-driven instability and eroded trust in the pharmaceutical framework
  • Earlier this year, Roche reaffirmed its €600 million Penzberg diagnostics site build—its largest single German investment—but now says broader future investments will be re-evaluated amid policy turbulence
  • The move echoes similar caution from peers—Eli Lilly halved its €2.3 billion German investment, and Pfizer reviewed its plans—highlighting widespread industry concerns over Germany’s healthcare reform direction

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Roche put future investments in Germany on hold?
Roche is pausing future investments in Germany due to cost-cutting healthcare policies that the company believes undermine industry trust.
Which Roche projects in Germany remain unaffected?
Planned investments such as the €600 million expansion in Penzberg, Bavaria, are not impacted by the review.
What is the impact of the location clause on pharmaceutical companies?
The location clause could partially offset the negative effects of new legislation but is not considered sufficient by Roche.
How are other pharmaceutical firms responding to Germany's health policy changes?
Eli Lilly announced it would halve its planned €2.3 billion investments in Germany following cost-control proposals.
What does Roche suggest is needed to address healthcare system challenges?
Roche argues for a comprehensive strategy that addresses structural problems, rather than short-term cost-cutting.

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