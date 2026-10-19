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German industry has lost nearly half a million jobs since 2019, Ifo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industry has lost nearly half a million jobs since 2019, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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German Industry Lost Nearly Half a Million Jobs Since 2019, Study Finds

Key Findings from the Ifo Study on German Industry Employment

Overview of Job Losses in German Industry

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German industry has shed nearly half a million jobs since 2019, an Ifo study showed on Monday, as manufacturers grapple with mounting competitive pressure.

Summary of Employment Changes

Here are some key points:

Industrial Sector Job Losses

• At the end of 2025, 496,000 fewer people were working than at the start of 2019, a drop of 7.1%.

Service Sector Job Growth

• In the service sector, more than 2.2 million jobs were created, primarily in health and social services, and in public administration.

Expert Insights on Structural Shifts

• "Germany is undergoing an accelerated structural shift. Ironically, the very sectors that have sustained our prosperity up to now are shrinking," said Joachim Ragnitz, managing director at Ifo.

• "The new jobs are for the most part not being created where Germany is especially productive and innovative. That may slow down our growth potential in the future," Ragnitz said.

Sector-Specific Employment Trends

Declining Competitiveness and Sectoral Impact

• Employment is shrinking in almost all industrial sectors, which is likely a result of declining competitiveness, particularly against China, the study said.

Automotive, Metal, and Mechanical Engineering Job Cuts

• The automotive industry and its suppliers cut 123,500 jobs, a drop of 13%, manufacturers of metal products cut 115,600 jobs, while 64,500 were cut in mechanical engineering.

• These three sectors account for around 60% of the cuts, according to Ragnitz's calculations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Industrial employment in Germany fell by approximately 496,000 workers (–7.1%) between early 2019 and end‑2025, according to Ifo data; the decline in 2025 alone was around 143,000 jobs (–1.8%) in industry excluding construction (destatis.de).
  • The service sector saw strong job growth, adding over 2.2 million positions, with most of the 164,000 new service jobs in 2025 concentrated in public, health and education sectors (destatis.de).
  • Rising global competition—especially from China—is eroding Germany’s industrial competitiveness, contributing significantly to job declines in sectors like automotive, metals and machinery (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs has German industry lost since 2019?
According to an Ifo study, German industry lost 496,000 jobs between 2019 and the end of 2025, a decline of 7.1%.
Which German industrial sectors experienced the largest job cuts?
The automotive industry and its suppliers, metal product manufacturers, and mechanical engineering collectively accounted for around 60% of job cuts.
What are the reasons behind the job losses in German industry?
The job losses are mainly due to declining competitiveness in almost all industrial sectors, especially against China.
Has job creation occurred in any sectors in Germany?
Yes, over 2.2 million jobs were created in the service sector, primarily in health, social services, and public administration.
What potential impact could these job losses have on Germany's economy?
Experts warn that the shift away from traditionally productive and innovative sectors may slow down Germany's future growth potential.

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