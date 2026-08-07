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Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Rheinmetall says ramping up ATACMS output will take time as US rebuilds stocks

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin's ATACMS Production Plans Amid US Stockpile Replenishment

By Matthias Inverardi

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall said on Friday it would take time to ramp up planned ATACMS missile production with Lockheed Martin, underscoring the challenge the United States faces to replenish weapons stockpiles depleted by the war with Iran.

Reuters reported this week that the U.S. Army had used up much of its global stockpile of long-range precision missiles during the five-month conflict with Iran, raising concerns about military readiness for future crises.

US Response to Weapons Shortages

President Donald Trump on Thursday played down concerns over weapons shortages, saying the U.S. had an almost unlimited supply of some munitions while acknowledging stocks of others were tighter. He added that U.S. defence companies were expanding production capacity.

ATACMS Joint Venture Details

Rheinmetall signed a memorandum of understanding with Lockheed last month to jointly produce Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, at Rheinmetall's Unterluess plant in northern Germany. Production facilities are due to be set up next year.

Capacity and Timeline for Stockpile Replenishment

"Naturally, there will also be sufficient capacity to replenish the U.S. military arsenals depleted by the conflict involving Iran," CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview conducted on Thursday but published on Friday.

"That won't happen in two years. It will take much longer."

Global Demand and Defence Spending Surge

Defence companies across the world are racing to meet a surge in demand as governments step up military spending amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and U.S. pressure for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security.

Rheinmetall's Strategic Position in Europe

Helping Build Europe's Defences

HELPING BUILD EUROPE'S DEFENCES

Rheinmetall has been among the biggest beneficiaries of Europe's drive to raise defence spending.

Expansion Through Partnerships and Acquisitions

Europe's largest ammunition maker has pursued partnerships and acquisitions to rapidly expand production capacity to meet growing demand.

ATACMS Joint Venture Approval and Market Outlook

The ATACMS joint venture still requires approval, but Papperger said the process was well advanced and had the backing of the U.S. government.

The partners intend to target the global market for ATACMS missiles, he added. "There will be a market for missiles for the next 15 years."

Rheinmetall expects the joint venture to generate its first revenue in 2028, the CEO said.

Other Rheinmetall Business Developments

Talks Needed with New Leonardo CEO

TALKS NEEDED WITH NEW LEONARDO CEO

Papperger said Rheinmetall remained interested in acquiring Iveco's military truck business from Italy's Leonardo, but future talks would depend on new CEO Lorenzo Mariani.

"I had a handshake agreement with his predecessor," said Papperger. "Mariani can decide on new terms, and we will see if they remain attractive to Rheinmetall."

The deal is not at risk, Papperger added, saying he hopes to meet Mariani after the summer break.

Boxer Contract Expected by Year-End

BOXER CONTRACT EXPECTED BY YEAR-END

Rheinmetall, which on Thursday cut its sales outlook after Germany cancelled its F126 frigate programme, also expects a multibillion-euro contract to supply Boxer armoured vehicles to the German military to be signed by year-end, Papperger said.

"There is absolutely nothing standing in the way," he said. 

Contract Value and Partners

Rheinmetall's share of the contract would be worth €12.4 billion ($14.3 billion), while the total value, including partner KNDS, is expected to reach about €25 billion.

($1 = 0.8681 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray. Editing by Thomas Seythal and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Joint production of ATACMS missiles with Lockheed Martin planned at Unterlüß, initial revenues expected in 2028; long-term demand projected over 15 years.
  • ATACMS missile venture backed by U.S. government and well advanced in approval process.
  • Boxer armoured vehicle contract for German military expected by year‑end: Rheinmetall share €12.4 bn, total including KNDS €25 bn; service contract ~€4 bn; options up to €25 bn.
  • Cancellation of Germany’s F126 frigate programme prompted sales outlook revision and highlights defence sector funding shifts.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Rheinmetall start generating revenue from ATACMS missile production?
Rheinmetall expects to generate initial revenue from joint production of ATACMS missiles with Lockheed Martin in Germany starting in 2028.
What is the estimated value of the Boxer armoured vehicle contract?
Rheinmetall's share of the Boxer contract is worth €12.4 billion, with the total contract value, including partner KNDS, expected to reach about €25 billion.
Where will the ATACMS missile production facilities be set up?
The ATACMS missile production facilities will be set up at Rheinmetall's Unterluess plant in northern Germany.
Does the joint venture between Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin have government support?
Yes, the joint venture has advanced approval processes and is backed by the U.S. government.

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