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Germany's Deutz expects to triple energy unit revenue on AI-driven demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Deutz Expects Energy Unit Revenue to Triple Amid Soaring AI Demand

Deutz Energy Division Targets Major Growth Driven by AI and Data Centre Demand

Revenue Projections and Market Outlook

DUSSELDORF, July 3 (Reuters) - German engine maker Deutz expects its energy business to triple sales over the next five years as booming demand from data centres and artificial intelligence drives investment in backup power systems.

"We are targeting revenue of over €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the next five years," David Evans, head of Deutz's energy division, told Reuters in an interview published on Friday.

That would represent a tripling from current levels.

AI Boom and Power Supply Needs

Deutz provides backup power systems to ensure electricity supply during outages at a time when the AI boom is creating high demand for a round-the-clock, reliable power supply. 

Expansion Strategies

Deutz intends to capitalise on that demand by expanding through further acquisitions in addition to organic growth, Evans said. 

Investments and Acquisitions

"Over the past two years, we have invested a low three-digit million amount in expanding the business," he said. 

Recent purchases, including U.S.-based Blue Star Power Systems, Germany's Frerk and Brazil's Maxi Trust, have helped the company build a presence in decentralised energy supply markets across North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

"We have the funds to continue investing," Evans added.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutz targets >€1 billion in Energy revenue by ~2031, up from ~€300 million today, led by AI‑powered demand for backup power.
  • Acquisitions—Blue Star Power Systems (2024), Frerk Aggregatebau (early 2026), and Maxi Trust Power (mid‑2026)—are key to global expansion.
  • Energy segment already achieving ~€280 million in secured revenue and benefiting from double‑digit annual growth in AI‑driven power markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Deutz expect its energy unit revenue to triple?
Deutz anticipates tripling its energy unit revenue due to high demand for backup power systems driven by data centers and artificial intelligence.
What is Deutz’s revenue target for its energy division?
Deutz is targeting energy division revenue of over €1 billion ($1.2 billion) within the next five years.
How is Deutz expanding its energy business?
Deutz is expanding through both organic growth and acquisitions, having recently acquired companies in the US, Germany, and Brazil.
What role does artificial intelligence play in Deutz’s growth?
The AI boom is increasing demand for reliable, round-the-clock power, boosting investment in Deutz's backup power solutions.
Which regions is Deutz targeting for energy business expansion?
Deutz is building its presence in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

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