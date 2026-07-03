Deutz Expects Energy Unit Revenue to Triple Amid Soaring AI Demand

Deutz Energy Division Targets Major Growth Driven by AI and Data Centre Demand

Revenue Projections and Market Outlook

DUSSELDORF, July 3 (Reuters) - German engine maker Deutz expects its energy business to triple sales over the next five years as booming demand from data centres and artificial intelligence drives investment in backup power systems.

"We are targeting revenue of over €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the next five years," David Evans, head of Deutz's energy division, told Reuters in an interview published on Friday.

That would represent a tripling from current levels.

AI Boom and Power Supply Needs

Deutz provides backup power systems to ensure electricity supply during outages at a time when the AI boom is creating high demand for a round-the-clock, reliable power supply.

Expansion Strategies

Deutz intends to capitalise on that demand by expanding through further acquisitions in addition to organic growth, Evans said.

Investments and Acquisitions

"Over the past two years, we have invested a low three-digit million amount in expanding the business," he said.

Recent purchases, including U.S.-based Blue Star Power Systems, Germany's Frerk and Brazil's Maxi Trust, have helped the company build a presence in decentralised energy supply markets across North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

"We have the funds to continue investing," Evans added.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kate Mayberry)