Israel Weighs Expulsion of British Officials from Post-War Gaza HQ - FT Report
Potential Expulsion of British and European Officials from Gaza Coordination Centre
Background of the Coordination Centre
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israel is considering expelling British, and possibly other European officials, from the U.S.-led coordination centre for post-war Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Recent Discussions within the Israeli Government
The Israeli government in recent weeks has discussed removing the UK from the International Gaza Support Center, the multinational headquarters established to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)