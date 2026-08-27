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Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Israel Weighs Expulsion of British Officials from Post-War Gaza HQ - FT Report

Potential Expulsion of British and European Officials from Gaza Coordination Centre

Background of the Coordination Centre

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israel is considering expelling British, and possibly other European officials, from the U.S.-led coordination centre for post-war Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Recent Discussions within the Israeli Government

The Israeli government in recent weeks has discussed removing the UK from the International Gaza Support Center, the multinational headquarters established to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMCC, established in October 2025 near Gaza, is a U.S.-led hub coordinating humanitarian aid, ceasefire monitoring, and reconstruction involving over 50 nations. Israel’s move to expel UK officials could signal shifting dynamics in decision‑making powers.
  • Israel’s COGAT unit has historically coordinated aid and logistics, but the CMCC has grown in authority, effectively reducing Israel’s direct oversight over humanitarian access into Gaza.
  • Expelling British or other European officials risks undermining the CMCC’s multinational credibility and may escalate tensions with Western allies active in Gaza’s post-war governance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Israel considering expelling British officials from Gaza?
Israel has discussed removing British and possibly other European officials from the International Gaza Support Center, citing coordination concerns.
What is the International Gaza Support Center?
It is a multinational headquarters established to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in post-war Gaza.
Which countries' officials may be expelled from the Gaza coordination centre?
British officials and possibly other European officials are under consideration for expulsion.
What source reported Israel's consideration to expel British officials?
The Financial Times reported on Israel's considerations, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Has the expulsion of British officials from Gaza been confirmed?
No, Reuters could not immediately verify the Financial Times report.

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