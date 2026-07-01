Rai Way and EI Towers Fail to Agree on TV Tower Merger Before Deadline
Merger Negotiations Between Rai Way and EI Towers
Background of the Merger Talks
MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Leading shareholders in Italian broadcasting tower companies Rai Way and EI Towers failed to reach an agreement on the terms of a merger by a June 30 deadline they had set for their talks, a Rai statement said on Wednesday. Negotiations over a tie-up between Milan-listed Rai Way, controlled by public broadcaster RAI, and rival EI Towers were aimed at creating a single national broadcasting tower champion.
Ownership Structure of EI Towers
EI Towers is 60% owned by Italian infrastructure fund F2i, with the rest held by Italy's largest commercial broadcaster MFE-MediaForEurope, controlled by the family of late former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)