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India's Tata Motors PV expands partnership with Stellantis for global vehicle development - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Tata Motors PV expands partnership with Stellantis for global vehicle development

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Tata Motors Expands Global Partnership with Stellantis for Vehicle Innovation

Strategic Collaboration between Tata Motors and Stellantis

Expansion of Partnership

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis on Monday expanded their strategic partnership to include advanced technology and product collaboration, with the companies aiming to develop vehicles for more than 50 global markets and manufacture them in India.

Scope of the Agreement

Global Market Reach
Manufacturing in India

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • The expanded deal broadens collaboration beyond manufacturing—now including advanced technology and product development for global markets. (tradingview.com)
  • Stellantis will leverage Tata’s Indian platforms and supply chain to develop and build new Jeep and other models for export to over 50 countries. (financialexpress.com)
  • India is positioned as a global engineering, manufacturing and export hub for Stellantis and Tata—boosting ‘Make in India’ ambitions and tapping into cost-competitive production and localization. (financialexpress.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are involved in the new global partnership?
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis have expanded their strategic partnership.
What is the main goal of the Tata Motors and Stellantis collaboration?
The goal is to develop vehicles for over 50 global markets and to manufacture them in India.
Which country will serve as the manufacturing hub for the new vehicles?
India will be the manufacturing hub for the vehicles developed through this partnership.
What does the partnership between Tata Motors and Stellantis now include?
It now includes advanced technology and product collaboration as part of their expansion.

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