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Polish retailers remove some Halloween products after school stabbings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Polish retailers remove some Halloween products after school stabbings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Polish Retailers Pull Halloween Items After Recent School Stabbings in Poland

Retailers Respond to School Stabbings with Halloween Product Removals

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Polish retailers have begun removing some Halloween-themed products such as fake knives from shelves following three recent stabbing attacks at schools, company representatives said on Tuesday.

Increased Security Measures in Schools

Thousands of police officers have been deployed to schools since the end of last week after two stabbing incidents involving teenagers on consecutive days.

Political and Social Reactions

Politicians have pointed to the negative influence of social media, video games and what Prime Minister Donald Tusk called "a very grim trend of violence".

Retailers Scale Back Halloween Ranges

In response, some major retailers, including Jeronimo Martins' Biedronka, Poland's largest retail chain with about 3,900 stores, said they would scale back their Halloween ranges, removing items such as fake knives and gruesome costumes.

Biedronka's Statement

"Guided by concern for the welfare of children and youth, we decided yesterday to withdraw selected Halloween products that may arouse unintended associations," Biedronka category director Małgorzata Polakowska said.

Smyk's Actions

Children's retailer Smyk said it was withdrawing accessories featuring motifs that imitate dangerous tools, such as plastic knives and cleavers, across its store network.

Smyk's Official Statement

"We believe that in the current circumstances, the presence of such items on the shelves of a store whose offer is directed to families is inappropriate," Smyk said in a statement.

Halloween in Poland: Cultural Context

Although Halloween is not a traditional Polish holiday, it is widely celebrated by young people influenced by Western popular culture.

Details of Recent School Attacks

Latest Incident in Warsaw

The latest attack occurred on Saturday, when three people were injured at a further education college in Warsaw, Poland's third stabbing attack at an educational institution in four days.

Previous Attacks

On Thursday, a 15-year-old former pupil wearing a helmet-mounted camera killed a caretaker and injured two other staff members at a primary school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, northeast of Warsaw. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself at a school in Ostroleka, north of the capital.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alicja Surdy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Three stabbing attacks in Polish schools within four days spurred massive police deployment—over 20,000 officers—and national concern over youth violence propagated by social media and violent content online (internazionale.it).
  • Retailers Biedronka and Smyk publicly withdrew Halloween products resembling dangerous tools—plastic knives, tasers, cleavers, and gore-themed costumes—emphasizing responsibility toward children and societal context (rdc.fm).
  • Schools have become sites of repeated violence: a 19‑year‑old wounded 10 people midweek; a 15‑year‑old killed one and injured two at a primary school; then a new attack injured three at a Warsaw college—all within days (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Polish retailers removing certain Halloween products?
Retailers are removing items like fake knives and gruesome costumes after a series of school stabbings raised safety concerns.
Which major retailers are affected by this decision?
Retailers such as Biedronka and Smyk have decided to withdraw specific Halloween products from their stores.
What items have specifically been withdrawn from shelves?
Items imitating dangerous tools, such as fake knives and cleavers, as well as particularly gruesome costumes, are being removed.
How have authorities responded to the school stabbings?
Thousands of police officers have been deployed to schools across Poland following the attacks.
Is Halloween widely celebrated in Poland?
Although Halloween is not a traditional holiday in Poland, it's popular among young people influenced by Western culture.

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