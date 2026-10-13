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OPEC raises 2027 oil demand view, citing need to rebuild stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OPEC raises 2027 oil demand view, citing need to rebuild stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil OPEC+

OPEC Boosts 2027 Oil Demand Outlook, Signals Production Rise by OPEC+

OPEC's Updated Oil Demand and Production Forecasts

2027 Oil Demand Growth Revised Upwards

Oct 13 - OPEC on Tuesday raised its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2027, citing the need for the world to rebuild inventories that have been depleted by the Iran war.

2026 Oil Demand Growth Lowered

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also lowered its forecast for 2026 oil demand growth, the report on OPEC's website showed, marking the sixth straight downward revision.

OPEC+ Production Increases

September Production Led by Saudi Arabia

OPEC also reported a jump in oil production by the wider OPEC+ producer group in September, led by Saudi Arabia. The top OPEC producer told OPEC that it pumped 8.372 million barrels per day of crude in September, up more than 2 million bpd from August.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC reduced its 2026 world oil demand growth outlook for the sixth month in a row, reflecting continued subdued consumption amid geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds (investing.com)
  • The 2027 oil demand forecast was upgraded, as OPEC expects deferred demand from 2026 to materialize and inventories to be rebuilt (investing.com)
  • OPEC+ production rose in September, with Saudi Arabia leading increases, supporting global supply recovery efforts (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change did OPEC make to its 2026 oil demand outlook?
OPEC lowered its oil demand growth forecast for 2026, marking the sixth straight downward revision.
Which OPEC+ country led the jump in oil production in September?
Saudi Arabia led the increase, pumping 8.372 million barrels per day in September, over 2 million more than in August.
What recent events affected global oil inventories according to OPEC?
The Iran war was cited as a factor depleting global oil inventories, necessitating future rebuilds.

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