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UN development agency teams up with World Bank, others as funds grow scarce

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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UNDP Partners With World Bank to Tackle Aid Cuts and Job Gaps in Emerging Markets

UNDP Launches Initiatives to Address Crises and Employment Challenges in Developing Countries

By Andrea Shalal

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations Development Programme on Tuesday announced new initiatives to help attract investors and jobs to developing countries, which are being rocked by crises outside their control amid a sharp drop in official development aid.

Strengthening Partnerships for Investment and Jobs

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo said the agency was increasing its cooperation with the World Bank, and forging new ties to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, other financial institutions and private investors, to advance the investment and jobs agenda.

Developing countries needed to undertake reforms to improve governance, improve the rule of law and boost domestic revenues, but progress on that front had been slowed by a series of crises since the COVID pandemic, De Croo told Reuters.

Changing Landscape of Development Financing

"The way development is being financed is changing, and that's a good thing, but we need to create some space for those countries to be able to implement those reforms," De Croo added on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok, Thailand.

Economic Pressures and Global Crises

High Energy Costs and Super El Niño

HIGH ENERGY COSTS, SUPER EL NIÑO

De Croo said the crises facing developing countries were worse in some aspects than the COVID crisis of 2020-2021, but it was premature to be talking about debt relief measures.

Domestic central banks and regional institutions would need to address liquidity needs in countries struggling with high energy costs, rising interest rates and the worst El Niño weather effect since 1950. Only then could the issue of solvency be addressed, he said.

Countries had been shielding their populations from the energy price shock caused by the war in the Middle East through fuel subsidies and other measures, but at a huge cost, and the coming super El Niño posed another threat.

Fiscal Buffers and Ongoing Conflicts

"The alarm lights are at least on orange, and if this continues for a few more months, countries will come into trouble," he said, adding that UNDP was working with 46 countries to develop targeted subsidies that were less costly.

Many countries were already pulling back from such measures as fiscal buffers ran dry, and no quick end to the war in the Middle East appeared in sight, De Croo said. If it dragged on, there was a risk that Gulf countries and others that had maintained support would curb their aid as well, he said.

"We need to find a way to stop (the war), at least to get again safe access to the Gulf region ... and it's the same in Ukraine," he said. "At some point wars need to end."

Addressing the Employment Gap

UNDP’s Investment and Jobs Initiatives

HUGE JOB GAP

The new UNDP investment and jobs initiatives came amid warnings about a huge job gap facing developing countries, with some 1.2 billion young people set to enter the workforce over the next decade but only 400 million jobs in sight.

One will focus on work to improve investment policies and regulations, develop specific projects and pipelines and move projects to implementation. The other will look for sectors with strong job-creation potential, align skills with employer demand and address barriers to business investment and hiring.

Pilot Projects and Insurance Solutions

UNDP said it already had pilot initiatives underway in Nepal, Yemen, Haiti, Lebanon and Ghana as part of its World Bank partnership, and was also working with Italy's Generali on expanding insurance coverage for developing countries.

This was crucial, De Croo said, noting that natural catastrophes in Asia caused $65 billion in economic losses in 2025, of which only $5 billion was insured.

"What insurance is doing is managing risk," he said. "We see quite some margin in using insurance systems in a world that is becoming more turbulent than ever to try to manage that risk and help countries to become investable."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Official development assistance (ODA) to developing countries fell by a record ~23% in 2025, with further declines projected in 2026, hitting the lowest levels since 2014 (oecd.org).
  • Natural disasters in Asia caused approximately US$65 billion in economic losses in 2025, but only about 8 % (around US$5 billion) was insured, underscoring a major protection gap (swissre.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UNDP increasing cooperation with the World Bank and other institutions?
The UNDP is expanding collaboration to attract more investment and create jobs in developing nations amid declining official development aid and ongoing crises.
What challenges are developing countries currently facing?
Developing countries are experiencing high energy costs, rising interest rates, impacts from the El Niño effect, and reduced fiscal buffers due to ongoing regional conflicts and economic crises.
What new initiatives has the UNDP announced?
UNDP has introduced initiatives focusing on improving investment policies, developing project pipelines, identifying sectors with strong job-creation potential, and aligning skills with employer demand.
In which countries are the UNDP's investment pilot initiatives currently underway?
Pilot initiatives are already in progress in Nepal, Yemen, Haiti, Lebanon, and Ghana through partnerships with organizations like the World Bank.
How is insurance relevant to managing risk in developing countries?
UNDP is working to expand insurance coverage, which helps manage risks from natural catastrophes and economic instability, enabling countries to become more attractive for investment.

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