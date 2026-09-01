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Oil prices settle up more than $4 a barrel on renewed US-Iran fighting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices settle up more than $4 a barrel on renewed US-Iran fighting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil & Gas

Oil Prices Surge Over $4 on Renewed US-Iran Fighting and Supply Concerns

Market Reactions and Key Developments

By Scott DiSavino

Oil Price Movements

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel on Tuesday, settling at a five-week high, as traders feared more supply disruptions from the Middle East due to renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran.

Brent futures rose $4.16, or 4.6%, to settle at $94.65 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $4.46, or 5.2%, to settle at $90.22.

That was the highest close for Brent since July 24 and for WTI since July 23.

US-Iran Tensions and Middle East Supply Risks

The U.S. launched new air strikes on Iranian targets, quashing hopes that an exchange of fire last weekend might not presage a wider renewal of hostilities.

Oil prices had already risen after that first exchange of direct attacks since July and after reports of two tankers being hit leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping.

Tehran remained defiant, warning that it would prevent oil being exported from the Gulf, despite a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to hit Iran "hard" in response to the renewed Iranian strikes, and a warning from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that Washington was about to impose new sanctions.

Statements from US Central Command

"Today at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT), U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran," U.S. Central Command posted on X. "The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region."

Analyst Perspectives

The fresh hostilities "raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Diesel Price Spike

Global Refinery Disruptions

Disruptions at refineries around the world, especially in the Middle East and in Russia, have caused diesel prices to spike.

US Diesel Market

In the U.S., diesel futures jumped to a 52-month high on Tuesday after soaring 51% over the past 10 weeks, boosting the diesel crack spread, which measures refining profit margins, to a record high of around $107 a barrel, according to LSEG data.

Impact of Russian Attacks

Russian air attacks killed 12 people and injured many more in Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Tuesday, authorities said, marking the sixth straight day of intense strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Russia's Role in Global Oil Supply

Russia was the world's third-biggest crude oil producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in 2025, according to U.S. energy data, and is a member of the OPEC+ group of producing countries.

US Oil Inventories

Anticipated Storage Reports

The oil market was watching for weekly storage reports from the American Petroleum Institute trade group on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Analyst Estimates

Analysts estimated energy firms pulled 0.8 million barrels of crude from storage during the week ended August 28.

If correct, that would be the first decline in five weeks and compares with an increase of 2.4 million barrels in the same week last year and an average decrease of 5.1 million barrels over the past five years (2021 to 2025). [EIA/S] [API/S]

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, Robert Harvey in London, Noel John and Sumit Saha in Bengaluru and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman, David Gregorio and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose 4.6% to $94.65 and WTI climbed 5.2% to $90.22—their highest settlements since late July.
  • Renewed airstrikes and tanker attacks reignited energy security concerns, threatening vital shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Diesel futures spiked to a 52‑month high and crack spreads soared amid refinery disruptions and tight supply buffers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices surge over $4 a barrel?
Oil prices jumped due to renewed fighting between the US and Iran, raising fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East.
What are Brent and WTI oil prices now?
Brent futures settled at $94.65 a barrel and US WTI crude settled at $90.22, both at five-week highs.
How have Middle East tensions affected the oil market?
Hostilities between the US and Iran have heightened concerns about energy flow disruptions, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.
What is causing diesel prices to spike?
Global refinery disruptions, particularly in the Middle East and Russia, have driven diesel prices sharply higher.
What are US oil inventory trends?
Analysts expect a 0.8 million barrel decline in US crude storage, marking the first drop in five weeks.

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