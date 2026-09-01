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Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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G20 Divided Over Global Imbalances and Sovereign Debt, Says US Official

US Perspectives and G20 Negotiations on Economic Challenges

By David Lawder

Communiqué Negotiations and US Priorities

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Group of 20 joint statement reflecting U.S. priorities on reducing global imbalances and sovereign debt restructurings may not be possible due to some remaining differences over language, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Erin Browne told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

America First and Alternative Outcomes

"We've been working really hard on a communiqué, but we want to make sure that it reflects U.S. interests and America First priorities, and if we are unable to come to a conclusion, we're comfortable with that," Browne said, adding that the alternative would be to issue a chair's statement on the discussions.

Disagreements Among G20 Members

Browne said that there were differences among trade surplus and trade deficit countries on the language surrounding the challenges posed by global imbalances.

US Push to Address Imbalances

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is pushing the effort for countries to bring down trade and fiscal imbalances, said on Tuesday that these were "sucking" much-needed growth out of the global economy.

China's Role and Global Consensus

Browne declined to discuss G20 member China's specific stance in the communiqué negotiations, but said that China is widely viewed as the biggest source of imbalances around the world. Many other G20 countries agreed on the need to cut imbalances, she said.

Risks of Unresolved Imbalances

"I think a lot of members of the G20 think this is a really significant and if not one of the most pressing issues for us to focus on within the G20," Browne said.

Failure to correct them could ultimately result in "a real financial stability event" as economic dependencies and vulnerabilities grow, she added.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • G20 members remain divided on terminology around global trade imbalances and sovereign debt restructuring, complicating efforts for unified messaging.
  • The U.S. insists that any communiqué reflect “America First” priorities; failing consensus, it may opt for a chair’s statement instead.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasizes distortive economic policies—particularly from China—are draining global growth, underscoring U.S. pressure on rebalancing.
  • The standoff reflects broader challenges in aligning diverse G20 economies on growth, fiscal stability and fair trade amid rising debt levels and geopolitical tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main G20 differences regarding global imbalances?
There are disagreements between trade surplus and trade deficit countries on how to address global imbalances, making a unified joint statement challenging.
Why might a G20 joint statement not be possible?
Differences over language reflecting U.S. priorities and disagreements among G20 members may result in issuing only a chair's statement instead of a joint communiqué.
How does the US view global imbalances in the G20 context?
The US considers fixing global imbalances one of the most pressing issues and emphasizes reflecting America First priorities in G20 discussions.
Which country does the US identify as a major source of imbalances?
The US identifies China as widely regarded by many G20 members as the biggest source of global imbalances.
What could happen if global imbalances are not addressed?
Failure to address global imbalances could lead to a significant financial stability event as economic dependencies and vulnerabilities worsen.

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