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Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Britain to Maintain Pragmatic China Trade Policy Despite G20 Imbalance Debate

UK's Approach to China Trade and Global Imbalances at G20

By David Lawder

Britain's Pragmatic Trade Relationship with China

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain will maintain a "pragmatic relationship" with China on trade while navigating the "sensitive" issue of how to reduce global imbalances, Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury Emma Reynolds said on Tuesday.

Open Trade with Allies and Sanctions on Adversaries

Reynolds told Reuters in an interview at the G20 finance leaders' meeting in North Carolina that Britain maintains an open trading relationship with friendly nations while imposing strong sanctions and embargoes on Iran, Russia and other states that have started wars or are seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Balancing Cooperation and Challenge with China

"We have a pragmatic relationship with China, one where we cooperate on things that we agree on, but also challenge in areas where we disagree," Reynolds said. "The whole issue of global imbalances is quite a sensitive one and a tricky one, but it's one that, we will we will navigate."

Response to U.S. Calls for Trade Barriers

Asked if reducing global imbalances meant meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's calls for G20 countries to consider more trade barriers to Chinese goods like the U.S. has done, Reynolds said Britain would generally seek to maintain open trade.

Commitment to Free Trade Principles

"As a general rule, we are a very open trading economy, and we believe, sort of as a general principle, that free trade is better than putting up barriers," she said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Britain will maintain a pragmatic trade approach with China—engaging constructively on shared interests and challenging divergences (Reynolds at G20) (lse.co.uk).
  • UK prioritises open trade as a general principle, opposing broad new barriers even amid U.S. pressure to curb Chinese imports (lse.co.uk).
  • Britain crafts a balanced China policy: open to trade opportunities but prepared to deploy instruments when national security or unfair practices arise (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Britain's current trade stance toward China?
Britain maintains a pragmatic relationship with China, seeking cooperation where possible but challenging in areas of disagreement.
How does the UK approach global trade imbalances?
The UK acknowledges the sensitivity of global imbalances and aims to navigate them while maintaining open trade with partner nations.
Did the UK agree to impose more trade barriers on Chinese goods?
Britain generally supports open trade and has not indicated plans to impose trade barriers similar to recent US actions.
What is the UK position on trade sanctions?
Britain imposes strong sanctions and embargoes on countries starting wars or seeking nuclear weapons, but keeps trade open with friendly nations.

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