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Shell deepens US convenience retail push with Tri Star Energy deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell deepens US convenience retail push with Tri Star Energy deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Shell to Acquire Full Ownership of Tri Star Energy, Deepening US Retail Push

Shell Expands US Retail Presence with Tri Star Energy Acquisition

Acquisition Details and Strategic Impact

Sept 1 (Reuters) - British oil and gas major Shell said on Tuesday it will take full ownership of Tri Star Energy, a U.S. convenience store operator and fuel distributor, deepening its push into the United States.

Expansion of Retail Sites and Supply Agreements

The deal will give Shell full ownership of 320 more fuel and convenience retail sites in Tennessee and surrounding states and give it supply agreements with 552 more dealer-owned locations. Shell currently has about 12,000 wholesaler- and dealer-owned fuel and convenience retail sites across 49 states in the U.S.

Ownership Structure and Deal Timeline

Shell, which already owns a 33% stake in Tri Star Energy, is buying the remaining stake from The Parman Corporation, Kimbro Oil Company, and their units. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell increases stake in Tri Star Energy from 33% to 100%, adding 320 owned sites and deals with 552 dealer locations, reinforcing its U.S. retail push (prnewswire.com)
  • This transaction boosts Shell’s U.S. convenience business, where it already operates roughly 12,000‑13,000 branded fuel stations nationwide (crehq.com)
  • The deal aligns with Shell’s strategy to concentrate capital on advantaged mobility businesses and drive long‑term shareholder value (prnewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shell acquiring from Tri Star Energy?
Shell is acquiring full ownership of Tri Star Energy, including 320 fuel and convenience retail sites and supply agreements with 552 dealer-owned locations.
Where are the newly acquired sites located?
The newly acquired sites are located in Tennessee and surrounding states in the US.
How many retail sites does Shell currently have in the US?
Shell currently has about 12,000 wholesaler- and dealer-owned fuel and convenience retail sites across 49 states.
When is the Shell-Tri Star Energy deal expected to be completed?
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
Who are the sellers of the remaining Tri Star Energy stake?
The remaining stake is being sold by The Parman Corporation, Kimbro Oil Company, and their units.

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