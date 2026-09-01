Shell to Acquire Full Ownership of Tri Star Energy, Deepening US Retail Push

Shell Expands US Retail Presence with Tri Star Energy Acquisition

Acquisition Details and Strategic Impact

Sept 1 (Reuters) - British oil and gas major Shell said on Tuesday it will take full ownership of Tri Star Energy, a U.S. convenience store operator and fuel distributor, deepening its push into the United States.

Expansion of Retail Sites and Supply Agreements

The deal will give Shell full ownership of 320 more fuel and convenience retail sites in Tennessee and surrounding states and give it supply agreements with 552 more dealer-owned locations. Shell currently has about 12,000 wholesaler- and dealer-owned fuel and convenience retail sites across 49 states in the U.S.

Ownership Structure and Deal Timeline

Shell, which already owns a 33% stake in Tri Star Energy, is buying the remaining stake from The Parman Corporation, Kimbro Oil Company, and their units. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)