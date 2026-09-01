GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oracle licensing practices on EU antitrust regulator's radar, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oracle licensing practices on EU antitrust regulator's radar, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Regulation technology Antitrust

Oracle Licensing Practices Draw Attention from EU Antitrust Regulators

EU Scrutiny of Oracle's Cloud Licensing Practices

Background and Current Status

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The licensing practices of U.S. cloud computing company Oracle are on the radar of EU antitrust regulators, a person familiar with the matter said, in a case similar to one involving German rival SAP which was settled with concessions in July.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, is seeking information from third parties on the issue, the person said.

This could help regulators build up a case or drop it if there is no evidence of any wrongdoing. 

Oracle's Response

Oracle did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

European Commission's Position

"The commission will continue to monitor possible further anticompetitive practices and abusive conduct in this sector. At this stage, however, there is no formal investigation into any company," a commission spokesperson said.

Recent Developments in the Sector

SAP Case and Industry Impact

In July, SAP offered to make it easier for customers to switch to rival service providers or end their contracts, averting a potential fine that could be as much as 10% of its global annual turnover.

Media Coverage

News agency MLex was the first to report on the EU scrutiny of Oracle's licensing practices.   

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Oracle is under informal EU scrutiny over possibly restrictive licensing terms—no formal investigation yet, but third-party inquiries are underway (law360.com)
  • The scrutiny echoes the EU’s July 9, 2026 settlement with SAP, which loosened its maintenance and support terms to improve customer flexibility and avoid a fine (competition-policy.ec.europa.eu)
  • EU regulators are gathering feedback from third parties to assess whether Oracle’s practices are anticompetitive, reflecting the investigatory approach used in the SAP case (competition-policy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Oracle's licensing practices under EU scrutiny?
EU antitrust regulators are reviewing Oracle's licensing practices for potential anticompetitive or abusive conduct, similar to an earlier case involving SAP.
Has the European Commission launched a formal investigation into Oracle?
No, at this stage, the European Commission has not opened a formal investigation but is collecting information from third parties.
What happened in the similar SAP case?
SAP made concessions to allow customers to switch providers more easily, which helped avert a substantial fine from the European Commission.
How is the European Commission gathering information on this matter?
The Commission is seeking information from third parties to determine whether there is evidence of wrongdoing regarding Oracle’s licensing.
Who first reported on the EU scrutiny of Oracle?
The news agency MLex was the first to report on the EU's scrutiny of Oracle’s licensing practices.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results

Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results

Image for Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says

Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says

Image for Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

Image for Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

Image for OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails

OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails

Image for Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says

Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Nestle to offload mainstream vitamin brands for $1 billion
Nestle to offload mainstream vitamin brands for $1 billion
Image for US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz
US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz
Image for Oil prices settle up more than $4 a barrel on renewed US-Iran fighting
Oil prices settle up more than $4 a barrel on renewed US-Iran fighting
Image for Dollar gains as oil, rising bond yields stoke inflation fears
Dollar gains as oil, rising bond yields stoke inflation fears
Image for Government borrowing costs rise anew, adding to pressure on global policymakers
Government borrowing costs rise anew, adding to pressure on global policymakers
Image for Shell deepens US convenience retail push with Tri Star Energy deal
Shell deepens US convenience retail push with Tri Star Energy deal
Image for Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace
Image for US urges G20 to cut trade imbalances, focus on China
US urges G20 to cut trade imbalances, focus on China
Image for EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out
EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out
Image for Portugal receives assessment of binding bids for flag carrier TAP privatisation
Portugal receives assessment of binding bids for flag carrier TAP privatisation
Image for Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting
Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting
Image for Oil prices jump 4% as fresh US-Iran fighting stokes supply fears
Oil prices jump 4% as fresh US-Iran fighting stokes supply fears
View All Finance Posts