European Leaders Pledge Defence Unity Before Crucial NATO Meeting in Ankara

European Defence Partnership and NATO Summit Preparations

Commitment to Stronger Defence Partnership

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - European leaders reaffirmed on Wednesday their commitment to a stronger defence partnership ahead of next month's NATO summit in Ankara, following a series of spats with U.S. President Donald Trump and tensions among the main European members.

Farewell to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

They also offered a warm farewell to outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he announced this week he would step down amid growing discontent in his party.

Leadership Role and Alliance Renewal

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who invited the leaders of Britain, France, Italy and Poland to Berlin, said the NATO summit on July 7-8 would be the moment to demonstrate Europe's determination to take a stronger leadership role in defence.

"We want to renew the Alliance. We are strengthening its European pillar," Merz said as the leaders made brief remarks before meeting over dinner.

A joint statement "affirmed their unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and the transatlantic bond".

Underlying Tensions Among European Partners

Behind the messages of unity, Merz's invitation to Berlin came after several incidents that laid bare tensions over defence and security issues among the main European partners.

Abandonment of the FCAS Joint Fighter Project

Berlin and Paris have seen their long-delayed FCAS joint fighter project abandoned over strategic and management disagreements, underlining the difficulties Europe has faced in joining forces to rebuild its defences as Trump has increasingly turned away from NATO.

U.S. Criticism and Troop Threats

In recent months, Washington has criticised the alliance for its reluctance to support the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ​and threatened to draw down troops in Europe.

E3 Group and Exclusion of Other Countries

Germany, France and Britain, the so-called E3 group, have also faced criticism from some European capitals, including Rome and Warsaw, that they have kept other countries from talks with Ukraine.

Efforts Toward Unity and Joint Approach

Merz, who has previously insisted that the E3 arrangement is intended to ensure Europe can act quickly, did not address differences directly but stressed the aim of reinforcing a joint approach, including a strong partnership with the United States.

"We are travelling this path together," he said, adding, "Unilateral national actions in our defence policy would be a mistake."

He said he would speak to Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as well as other partners to inform them of the discussions on Wednesday.

Tributes to Keir Starmer and European Unity

The leaders offered warm tributes to Starmer, who had sought to strengthen ties with Europe after Britain's referendum to leave the European Union a decade ago.

"We have become one in many ways again," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. "Thanks to your work, it was possible to forget about Brexit for a moment. I will remember that for a long time."

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Rachel More in Berlin, William James in London, Alvise Armellini in Rome, Dominique Vidalon in PAris, Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Nia Williams)