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French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Politics Elections France Polls

Melenchon Emerges as Likely French Presidential Runoff Contender, Poll Shows

French Presidential Election Poll Results and Analysis

Overview of Recent Polls

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is seen as the possible rival to far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in next year's presidential run-off, a second poll showed this week, stressing the electorate's growing polarisation as Emmanuel Macron's era ends.

IFOP Poll Findings

Melenchon's Projected Performance

• Melenchon, the leader of far-left France Unbowed (LFI), would end up second in the first round of the presidential election scheduled in April 2027, qualifying for a second round, in three out of seven scenarios tested by the IFOP pollster on August 24 and 25.

• Melenchon was seen winning between 16% and 19% in the first round, while Le Pen would get 33% to 35% of votes. Le Pen would win 67% of the votes against Melenchon in the run-off.

Alternative Scenarios

• In four scenarios tested by IFOP, centre-right candidates and former ministers of Macron would end the first round ahead of Melenchon.

Comparison with Other Polls

Toluna Harris Interactive Poll

• The IFOP poll follows another one by rival pollster Toluna Harris Interactive released on Monday that also showed Melenchon as a likely contestant in a potential presidential runoff.

Melenchon's Presidential History

Previous Attempts

• Melenchon has already run three times for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • IFOP’s August 24–25, 2026 poll places Mélenchon in second place in three of seven tested scenarios (16–19%), behind Le Pen (33–35%), potentially qualifying him for the second round.
  • In hypothetical run‑off matchups, Le Pen would decisively defeat Mélenchon with a projected 67% to 33% split.
  • A rival poll by Toluna Harris Interactive (August 18–19, 2026) similarly shows Mélenchon at 16%– indicating momentum toward a possible runoff position.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of the vote is Jean-Luc Melenchon projected to receive in the first round?
Jean-Luc Melenchon is projected to receive between 16% and 19% of the first-round vote.
Has Jean-Luc Melenchon qualified for the presidential runoff before?
No, Jean-Luc Melenchon has previously run three times but has never reached the second round.
What is the potential result if Melenchon faces Le Pen in the runoff?
Polls indicate Marine Le Pen would win with 67% of votes against Melenchon in a runoff.

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