Melenchon Emerges as Likely French Presidential Runoff Contender, Poll Shows

French Presidential Election Poll Results and Analysis

Overview of Recent Polls

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is seen as the possible rival to far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in next year's presidential run-off, a second poll showed this week, stressing the electorate's growing polarisation as Emmanuel Macron's era ends.

IFOP Poll Findings

Melenchon's Projected Performance

• Melenchon, the leader of far-left France Unbowed (LFI), would end up second in the first round of the presidential election scheduled in April 2027, qualifying for a second round, in three out of seven scenarios tested by the IFOP pollster on August 24 and 25.

• Melenchon was seen winning between 16% and 19% in the first round, while Le Pen would get 33% to 35% of votes. Le Pen would win 67% of the votes against Melenchon in the run-off.

Alternative Scenarios

• In four scenarios tested by IFOP, centre-right candidates and former ministers of Macron would end the first round ahead of Melenchon.

Comparison with Other Polls

Toluna Harris Interactive Poll

• The IFOP poll follows another one by rival pollster Toluna Harris Interactive released on Monday that also showed Melenchon as a likely contestant in a potential presidential runoff.

Melenchon's Presidential History

Previous Attempts

• Melenchon has already run three times for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)