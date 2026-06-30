GBAF Logo
Next NATO summit in Albania in doubt amid US reluctance and low defence spending - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Next NATO summit in Albania in doubt amid US reluctance and low defence spending

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets NATO Defence Spending

NATO Summit in Albania in Doubt over US Reluctance and Defence Spending

By Lili Bayer, Gram Slattery, Andrew Gray and Fatos Bytyci

Uncertainty Surrounding the NATO Summit in Albania

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON/TIRANA, June 30 (Reuters) - As NATO leaders prepare for a summit in Turkey next week, plans for an alliance summit in Albania next year have been thrown into doubt due to resistance from the Trump administration and dissatisfaction among NATO members with Tirana's low defence spending, a NATO diplomat, European official and three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. 

A draft statement for next week’s NATO summit in Ankara does not currently mention holding the next gathering in Albania, despite a previous declaration that it would take place there, the people said.

The move comes as European NATO members seek to show U.S. President Donald Trump in Ankara that they have made progress on defence spending pledges and avoid open clashes with the American leader.

The uncertainty over the fate of the alliance’s Albania summit also comes after Reuters reported in April that NATO is considering ending its recent practice of holding annual ​summits, a move that could avoid a potentially tense encounter with Trump later in his term.

Concerns Over Defence Spending and US Relations

One of the people familiar with the discussions said Albania’s defence spending is such that if NATO holds a summit in the country in 2027, Trump may get upset, provoking negative headlines.

A European diplomat said the latest version of the text notes leaders look forward to their next meeting, without specifying a time or place.

"Drafts are drafts, not decisions,” an Albanian government spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the omission in the draft statement, which is under negotiation and subject to change.

The White House declined to comment. A NATO official said they had no immediate comment.

Spotlight on Defence Spending

In recent years, official statements at NATO summits have typically made explicit reference to the location of the subsequent summit.

At a summit in the Hague last year, leaders said in their statement that “we look forward to our next meeting in Turkey in 2026 followed by a meeting in Albania.”

NATO Members' Defence Spending Commitments

At the same summit, NATO leaders responded to Trump’s demands by pledging to spend 5% of GDP on defence and defence-related measures within a decade.

Countries promised to spend 3.5% of GDP on core defence - such as troops and weapons - and 1.5% on broader defence-related measures such as cybersecurity.

But while many NATO countries have increased their defence budgets over the past months, some countries have struggled to even meet the alliance’s previous goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence.

"When you look at all 2%, almost all Allies are on 2%,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in a press conference earlier this month.  

"Last year, Albania, Czechia, Slovenia were not but they have clearly committed to reach more than 2% this year. And then these three countries, when you look at the overall picture, it is a really small number,” he said.

Albania's Efforts to Meet NATO Requirements

Fiscal Measures and Future Prospects

Albania’s government said in a statement to Reuters it was "finalizing the necessary fiscal measures to align Albania's 2026 defence and defence-related expenditure with the trajectory agreed by NATO Allies at the Hague Summit”.  

"Once these measures are adopted in the few coming days, Albania's defence and defence-related expenditure for 2026 will amount to 2.6% of GDP, in accordance with NATO's defence Expenditure Methodology. Of this, 2.2% of GDP represents core defence expenditure, while 0.4% of GDP represents other defence and security-related expenditure,” it added.

A European diplomat said Albania could ultimately still host a summit.

"They are ramping up, we shall see where it lands," the diplomat said, adding: "I still believe the next summit will be in Albania."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray in Brussels, Gram Slattery in Washington and Fatos Bytyci in Tirana; Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Editing by Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • US reluctance under the Trump administration and dissatisfaction with Albania’s defence spending cast doubt on the 2027 NATO summit location.
  • Draft summit declaration for the July 2026 Ankara meeting omits mention of Albania, unlike prior pledges made at The Hague 2025 summit.
  • NATO is considering reducing summit frequency, potentially skipping the 2028 gathering to limit tension and drama during Trump’s final term.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the next NATO summit in Albania in doubt?
The summit is in doubt due to resistance from the US Trump administration and dissatisfaction with Albania's low defence spending among NATO members.
What defence spending targets has NATO set for its members?
NATO members pledged to spend 5% of GDP on defence and related measures within a decade, with 3.5% on core defence and 1.5% on broader security such as cybersecurity.
How is Albania responding to NATO’s defence spending requirements?
Albania's government is finalizing fiscal measures to align its 2026 defence expenditure to 2.6% of GDP, as per NATO's agreed trajectory.
Could Albania still host a future NATO summit?
Yes, some European diplomats believe Albania may still host the summit as it increases defence spending in line with NATO’s requirements.
What are the implications if the NATO summit is not held in Albania?
Not holding the summit in Albania could avoid potential tensions with the US and reflect continued pressure on member states to meet defence spending pledges.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nestle could lower coffee prices as bean costs fall

Nestle could lower coffee prices as bean costs fall

Image for Mercosur launches economic partnership talks with Japan, eyes China

Mercosur launches economic partnership talks with Japan, eyes China

Image for UK investors sue Binance in London for £150 million

UK investors sue Binance in London for £150 million

Image for Exclusive-ECB considers lifting banks' minimum reserves to lessen own losses, sources say

Exclusive-ECB considers lifting banks' minimum reserves to lessen own losses, sources say

Image for Russian fuel crisis pushes some pump prices past 100 roubles

Russian fuel crisis pushes some pump prices past 100 roubles

Image for Lower oil price eases pressure on ECB to act, Dolenc says

Lower oil price eases pressure on ECB to act, Dolenc says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Saab signs $2.54 billion Gripen fighter jet deal with Ukraine
Saab signs $2.54 billion Gripen fighter jet deal with Ukraine
Image for Stellantis expects to make decision on South African plant in coming months
Stellantis expects to make decision on South African plant in coming months
Image for Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion
Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion
Image for Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity
Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity
Image for Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager
Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager
Image for BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates
BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates
Image for Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim
Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim
Image for Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall
Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall
Image for Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says
Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says
Image for German regulator moves to curb Deutsche Bahn dominance on key rail routes
German regulator moves to curb Deutsche Bahn dominance on key rail routes
Image for BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants
BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants
Image for Iran war and AI boom drive wild ride on global markets
Iran war and AI boom drive wild ride on global markets
View All Finance Posts