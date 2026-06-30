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Nestle could lower coffee prices as bean costs fall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle could lower coffee prices as bean costs fall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Nestle Considers Lowering Coffee Prices Following Bean Cost Drop

Nestle's Response to Falling Coffee Bean Costs

By Richa Naidu

Recent Trends in Coffee Prices

VEVEY, Switzerland, June 30 (Reuters) - Nestle will take falling coffee bean costs into account when setting retail prices, a senior executive told Reuters on Tuesday, a potential boost to consumers seeking their caffeine fix that had become increasingly pricey in recent years.

Coffee prices rose sharply in 2024 and reached record highs in 2025 as adverse weather hit supplies, but bean prices have generally trended lower this year.

Nestle's Pricing Strategy

"Lower coffee prices are a great thing for everyone, because it will lower the cost and, you know, may lower the price," Axel Touzet, head of Nestle's coffee brands strategic business unit said at the company's Vevey headquarters on Tuesday. 

"We will adapt, depending on the markets and the situation, but, yes, we will take into account the decline when we decide on our coffee prices."

Implications for Consumers and the Coffee Market

The comments are the most concrete indication yet that Nestle could lower its closely-watched coffee prices after the surge in recent years.

Nestle, the world's largest coffee company, owns brands including Nescafe and Nespresso. Touzet said consumer prices would ultimately depend on stock levels and the prices Nestle paid for the coffee it purchased.

Industry Perspective on Price Changes

Coffee industry experts estimate it takes at least nine months for changes in raw bean prices to reach coffee drinkers, partly because of roasting lead times and contract negotiations. As a result, coffee prices in shops and cafes remain elevated following last year's price surge.  

(Reporting by Richa Naidu. Writing by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé could lower consumer coffee prices as bean costs decline, per executive Axel Touzet.
  • Coffee futures and green bean prices have trended downward in 2026 thanks to supply recoveries in key origins like Brazil and Vietnam.
  • Despite easing bean costs, U.S. retail and café prices remain near record highs, with delays from contracts, inventories, and broader cost pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why could Nestle lower its coffee prices?
Nestle may lower its coffee prices as the cost of coffee beans has been falling, which could benefit consumers after years of high prices.
How long does it take for changes in coffee bean prices to affect retail prices?
It can take at least nine months for changes in raw coffee bean prices to be reflected in retail prices due to roasting and contract lead times.
What factors influence Nestle's coffee pricing decisions?
Nestle considers market conditions, stock levels, and the price paid for coffee when setting retail prices.
Are coffee prices still high in shops and cafes?
Yes, coffee prices in shops and cafes remain elevated due to last year's surge, even though bean costs have started to decrease.

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