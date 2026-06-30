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Saab signs $2.54 billion Gripen fighter jet deal with Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saab signs $2.54 billion Gripen fighter jet deal with Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Saab Signs $2.54 Billion Agreement to Supply Gripen Jets to Ukraine

Saab and Ukraine Finalize Major Fighter Jet Deal

June 30 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab signed a contract on Tuesday to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine in a deal worth about 24.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.54 billion).

Details of the Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the agreement reached with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson involved the purchase of 16 Gripen aircraft and included technical support.

Delivery Timeline

Saab's timetable differed from that outlined by Zelenskiy, who said deliveries would begin in 2027, while the Swedish defence equipment maker said deliveries were scheduled for 2029-2030.

Broader Defence Cooperation

Zelenskiy said he had discussed implementation of the agreement and broader defence cooperation with Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson during a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday, including drone and missile-defence projects.

Comparison to Previous Plans

The deal differed from plans outlined by Zelenskiy in May, when he said Ukraine would buy 20 Gripen E fighter jets and Sweden would provide a further 16 older-model Gripens to support Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 9.6979 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona, Additional reporting by Ronald Popeski, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The SEK 24.6 billion contract (~US $2.54 billion) covers 16 Gripen E aircraft, spare parts and technical support, with deliveries set for 2029–2030. (streetinsider.com)
  • Earlier intentions in May envisaged Ukraine buying 20 Gripen E/F jets and receiving 16 older C/D models as a donation; this deal reflects a scaling-back in numbers. (defensenews.com)
  • Gripen's design—enabling operations from short or improvised runways, low maintenance, and upgradeable systems—supports Ukraine’s need for resilient, cost-efficient air capability. (saab.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Gripen E fighter jets will Saab deliver to Ukraine?
Saab will deliver 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine as part of the deal.
What is the value of the Saab-Ukraine fighter jet agreement?
The agreement is valued at approximately $2.54 billion or 24.6 billion Swedish crowns.
When are the Gripen fighter jets scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine?
According to Saab, the Gripen jets are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030.
Does the deal include any technical support?
Yes, the agreement includes technical support as part of the package.
Who were the key parties involved in the fighter jet deal?
The deal involved Swedish defence maker Saab, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson.

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