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Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall

Impact and Response to the Infant Formula Recall

By Richa Naidu

Background of the Recall

VEVEY, Switzerland, June 30 (Reuters) - Nestle has accepted that some parents will not return to buying the company's infant formula products following a widespread recall that began late last year, the company's head of nutrition, Serena Aboutboul, said on Tuesday. 

Scope of the Recall

Nestle recalled products across Europe, Asia and the Americas over possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting. Aboutboul noted that the company had lost market share and said it would be a while before sales return to pre-recall levels. 

Challenges for Nestle Leadership

The infant formula crisis posed a serious challenge to CEO Philipp Navratil, who made a video apology to consumers just a few months into his tenure. 

Market Share and Consumer Trust

Nestle has not got back to pre-recall market share levels, Aboutboul said, and the company understands that regaining consumer trust in such a sensitive category will take time.

Consumer Sentiment

"When you have unrest from parents, they will not ... come back. We know that," Aboutboul said. 

Recovery Efforts and Future Outlook

Nestle has been in "recovery mode", Aboutboul said, but is confident of regaining market share and is working with paediatricians and healthcare professionals for recommendations and to win back consumers. 

(Reporting by Richa Naidu. Writing by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé’s late‑2025/early‑2026 recall of infant formulas across multiple regions was due to possible contamination with cereulide, impacting major brands like NAN, SMA and BEBA, and marking the largest recall in company history. (investing.com)
  • The recall has significantly dented Nestlé’s Nutrition & Health Science division performance, contributing about –90 basis points to organic growth in Q1 2026, with full recovery expected by year‑end. (nestle.com)
  • Nestlé accepts that some parents will not return to its formula products even after normalization, acknowledging long‑term trust issues in this sensitive category, and is working with pediatricians and healthcare professionals to restore confidence. (nestle.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nestle recall its infant formula products?
Nestle recalled its infant formula products due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.
How has the recall affected Nestle's infant formula business?
The recall has led to a loss in market share for Nestle and a slow recovery in sales to pre-recall levels.
What steps is Nestle taking to regain consumer trust?
Nestle is working with paediatricians and healthcare professionals for recommendations to win back consumers.
Has Nestle apologized to consumers over the recall?
Yes, CEO Philipp Navratil issued a video apology to consumers following the recall.
Will some parents return to buying Nestle infant formula?
Nestle acknowledges that some parents may not return to buying their infant formula products after the recall.

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