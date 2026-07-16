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EU prosecutors indict four acting lawmakers over farm aid fraud

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Politics Legal European Union

EU Indicts Four Greek Lawmakers in Major Farm Aid Fraud Investigation

Overview of the Greek Farm Aid Fraud Scandal

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Four acting members of Greece's parliament were among 22 people indicted on Thursday by the European Public Prosecutor's Office over an investigation into alleged farm fraud that has rocked the Greek government.

Background of the Investigation

Last year, European prosecutors charged dozens of Greek stockbreeders with faking ownership of grazing land to claim millions of euros in EU subsidies with the alleged help of state employees and conservative politicians. 

The scandal has prompted ministers' resignations and inconclusive parliamentary probes.

EU Fines and OPEKEPE's Role

The EU has also fined Greece over the misuse of the funds between 2016 and 2023 by government agency OPEKEPE, which handles the subsidies and payments.

Details of the Indictments

EPPO said in a statement it was indicting four acting members of parliament over acts allegedly committed in 2021. They include abuse of trust, unlawful management of EU funds, false attestation, and attempted computer fraud.

It dismissed allegations against seven other deputies due to lack of evidence, it said.

Parliamentary Immunity and Legal Proceedings

At the request of the European chief prosecutor, parliament voted in April to lift the parliamentary immunity of 13 lawmakers from the ruling New Democracy party, so they could be investigated. 

Presumption of Innocence

Following EPPO's statement on Thursday, Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said the four deputies indicted over misdemeanors are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Additional Charges and Ongoing Investigations

The former president of OPEKEPE has also been charged on five counts of abuse of trust, while other political staff have been accused of misdemeanors, EPPO said. It added that other investigations into alleged acts committed at different time periods were ongoing.

Role of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

The EPPO, which began operations in 2021, is the EU's independent public prosecution office tasked with investigating and bringing to judgment crimes against the bloc's financial interests.

Recent Related Arrests

The charges come weeks after Greek police arrested 20 people on the island of Crete after dismantling a criminal gang suspected of assisting farmers with submitting applications to receive EU farm funds based on false declarations of farm land.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Four current MPs—Skrekas, Boukoros, Senetakis, and Papakosta (the latter additionally for false attestation and computer fraud)—have been indicted for acts allegedly committed in 2021; other MPs were cleared owing to lack of evidence (ekathimerini.com).
  • Alongside MPs, several OPEKEPE officials—including the former president, director general for direct payments, and two regional directors—were indicted on multiple counts of abuse of trust and unlawful management of EU funds (eppo.europa.eu).
  • If convicted, the accused face up to five years in prison plus fines under Greek law; separate ongoing investigations concern other suspects and periods beyond 2021 (eppo.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which lawmakers were indicted in the EU farm aid fraud case?
Four acting members of Greece's parliament were indicted by the European Public Prosecutor's Office over alleged farm aid fraud.
What is OPEKEPE's role in the scandal?
OPEKEPE is the Greek government agency handling EU subsidies and payments and has been fined by the EU for misuse of these funds.
What alleged crimes are the indicted lawmakers facing?
They face charges including abuse of trust, unlawful management of EU funds, false attestation, and attempted computer fraud.
What actions did the Greek parliament take regarding the investigation?
Parliament voted to lift the immunity of 13 lawmakers from the ruling party to allow them to be investigated.
Are further investigations related to the farm aid fraud ongoing?
Yes, the European Public Prosecutor's Office stated that other investigations into alleged acts during different periods are ongoing.

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