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Merz vows electricity tax cut for all consumers to close 'credibility gap' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merz vows electricity tax cut for all consumers to close 'credibility gap'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Friedrich Merz Promises Electricity Tax Cut for All German Consumers

German Government Plans to Lower Electricity Tax

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to lower the electricity tax for all consumers to the EU minimum on Monday, following a meeting of his conservatives on how to address voters' concerns after losing ground to the far right in recent state elections.

Background and Previous Plans

• The cut had initially been planned for last year but was abandoned due to a lack of budgetary leeway.

Addressing Credibility and Relief

• "Our aim is not only to provide relief but also to close the credibility gap that arose for all of us as a result of that decision last year," said Merz.

Budget Leeway and Economic Projections

• He said that the budget leeway exists if recent optimistic economic growth projections hold, which could lead to roughly €5 billion ($5.6 billion) in additional federal tax revenue  - precisely the amount needed to lower the tax.

Details of the Electricity Tax

History and Current Rates

• The electricity tax was introduced in 1999 as part of Germany's ecological tax reforms. It is charged at 2.05 euro cents per kilowatt-hour and is passed on to consumers through their electricity bills.

Reductions for Business Sectors

• It has already been reduced to the European minimum level of 0.05 cent per kilowatt-hour for some business sectors. Merz now wants to extend that lower rate to all consumers.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz intends to extend the EU minimum electricity tax rate of 0.05 cent per kilowatt‑hour — currently applied only to select business sectors — to all consumers, worth approximately €5 billion in tax relief.
  • The planned tax cut had been postponed in the previous year for lack of budgetary room, but recent upbeat economic growth forecasts may yield the necessary €5 billion in additional revenue.
  • The electricity tax was originally introduced in Germany’s 1999 ecological tax reform, and relief for manufacturing, agriculture and forestry to EU-minimum levels was made permanent starting January 1, 2026, benefiting hundreds of thousands of companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did Friedrich Merz promise regarding the electricity tax?
Friedrich Merz vowed to lower the electricity tax for all consumers in Germany to the EU minimum rate.
Why was the electricity tax cut not implemented last year?
The tax cut was abandoned last year due to a lack of budgetary leeway in Germany's federal finances.
How much federal tax revenue is needed to support the electricity tax cut?
Approximately €5 billion in additional federal tax revenue is needed to support the electricity tax cut.
What is the current electricity tax rate for most consumers in Germany?
The electricity tax is currently 2.05 euro cents per kilowatt-hour for most consumers.
Which sectors have already benefited from the EU minimum electricity tax rate?
Some business sectors have already received the reduced EU minimum electricity tax rate of 0.05 cent per kilowatt-hour.

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