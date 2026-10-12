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Frasers increases Burberry stake again as it expands luxury interests - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Frasers increases Burberry stake again as it expands luxury interests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Markets Luxury Retail

Frasers Expands Luxury Presence with Increased Burberry Investment

Frasers' Strategic Moves in the Luxury Sector

Recent Increase in Burberry Stake

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers has further increased its stake in luxury brand Burberry to 7.42%, having already bought more shares in the company at the end of September, as the Mike Ashley-controlled company broadens its interests in the luxury sector.

Previous Stake and Acquisition Activity

Frasers had on September 30 disclosed a stake of 6.32% in Burberry, up from 4.16% previously. The owner of Sports Direct is known for aggressively buying up retailers, and in August bought luxury department store Harvey Nichols out of administration, as well as pursuing a takeover of Hugo Boss.

Responses and Future Strategy

Neither Burberry nor Frasers immediately replied to a request for comment on the increased stake. Frasers last week set out a luxury strategy, saying it sees opportunities to expand its department store chain Flannels in Europe and Harvey Nichols globally.

(Reporting by Helen ReidEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers increased its stake in Burberry from 6.32% on September 30 to 7.42% as of October 12, 2026 (lse.co.uk).
  • The move aligns with the launch of ‘Frasers Group Luxury’, consolidating Flannels, The Webster, Harvey Nichols, and strategic stakes in Burberry, Hugo Boss and Mulberry into a £1bn+ luxury ecosystem (iads.org).
  • Frasers’ broader luxury strategy includes converting select Harvey Nichols stores into Flannels, refurbishing flagship locations like Manchester and Knightsbridge, and expanding internationally via franchise growth (vogue.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Frasers increased its stake in Burberry?
Frasers increased its Burberry stake to 7.42%, up from 6.32% at the end of September.
Which other luxury retailers has Frasers acquired or targeted?
Frasers recently acquired Harvey Nichols and has pursued a takeover of Hugo Boss.
What is Frasers' strategy in the luxury sector?
Frasers aims to expand its luxury department store Flannels in Europe and Harvey Nichols globally.
Who controls Frasers Group?
Frasers is controlled by British businessman Mike Ashley.
Did Burberry or Frasers comment on the increased stake?
Neither Burberry nor Frasers immediately replied to requests for comment.

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