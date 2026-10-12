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Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Global Smartphone Shipments Plunge 20% to 14-Year Low on Memory Shortages

Smartphone Market Trends and Impacts in Q3 2023

Decline in Global Shipments

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global smartphone shipments fell 20% on-year to their lowest third-quarter level since 2012, as soaring memory chip costs and supply shortages pressured manufacturers and pushed up prices, preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday. 

Rising Memory Costs and Supply Shortages

Rising prices for memory components as AI infrastructure projects corner supplies have driven up production costs and prompted manufacturers to raise retail prices, cut shipments and prioritize profitability over volumes.

Consumer Behavior Shifts

• "Consumers are holding on to their devices longer than estimated, increasingly considering refurbished devices and prioritizing higher-value devices," said Counterpoint senior analyst Shilpi Jain

Performance of Leading Smartphone Brands

Samsung

• Samsung retained its top position with a 23% market share, helped by demand for its Galaxy Z Fold8 series and stable component supplies for its mid-range devices. Shipments fell 3% from a year earlier during the quarter

Apple

• Apple's market share reached 22%, crossing 20% for the first time in a third quarter, despite a year-on-year decline in shipments

iPhone Launch Impact

• The absence of a base iPhone 18 model resulted in a smaller launch-month channel fill than the full iPhone 17 lineup a year earlier, Counterpoint said

Chinese Brands: OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi

• OPPO and vivo recorded shipment declines of more than 20%. Xiaomi saw a more than 30% fall, reducing its market share to 10% as the company cut exposure to lower-priced devices and some overseas markets to protect margins

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Memory chip shortage—especially DRAM and NAND driven by AI data center demand—has significantly raised Bill of Materials (BoM) costs, pushing smartphone ASPs higher and dampening volumes. (counterpointresearch.com)
  • Large OEMs like Samsung and Apple with strong procurement power and diversified portfolios are weathering the crisis better, while smaller, budget‑focused brands face sharper declines. (counterpointresearch.com)
  • Budget and entry‑level segments are collapsing: memory costs now consume a huge share of BoM (up to ~64% for ultra‑low‑cost devices), making them economically unsustainable and shrinking shipment volumes. (tomshardware.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global smartphone shipments fall in the third quarter?
Shipments fell 20% due to soaring memory chip costs and supply shortages, leading to higher prices and reduced production.
How did Samsung perform in the recent quarter?
Samsung kept its top position with a 23% market share, driven by Galaxy Z Fold8 demand and stable mid-range component supplies.
What factors contributed to rising smartphone prices?
Memory component costs increased as AI projects cornered supplies, forcing manufacturers to raise retail prices.
How did Apple’s market share change in the third quarter?
Apple's market share surpassed 20% for the first time in a Q3, though shipments declined year-on-year.
Which brands experienced the largest shipment declines?
OPPO and vivo shipments declined over 20%, while Xiaomi saw a reduction of more than 30%.

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