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Madrid skyscraper fire is under control, police say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Madrid skyscraper fire is under control, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Madrid Emergency Energy Sector

Madrid Skyscraper Fire Under Control, Moeve Building Evacuated Safely

Incident Overview and Response

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Actions

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out in a Madrid skyscraper on Tuesday afternoon has been brought under control and no one was injured, police told Reuters.

Evacuation of Moeve Building

The building housing the energy company Moeve, in the capital's financial district, was earlier evacuated after heavy smoke was detected, according to witnesses, one of whom said they had to walk down 34 floors.

Eyewitness Accounts and Visual Evidence

One witness told Reuters she saw smoke and smelled fumes before the building's alarm went off.  Images captured by witnesses showed smoke coming out of the floors in the middle section of the 49-storey building.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Jesús Aguado and Javier West Larrañaga, editing by Andrei Khalip.)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred in an intermediate floor of Torre Moeve, leading to a full evacuation in the Cuatro Torres Business Area in north Madrid, with employees descending dozens of floors (elpais.com).
  • Authorities report the fire was under control and no one was injured; the cause remains under investigation (elpais.com).
  • This marks the second fire at the tower in under a year (the previous was in December 2025), underscoring potential structural or safety concerns in one of Spain’s tallest buildings (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the evacuation in the Madrid skyscraper?
Heavy smoke detected in the Moeve building led to its evacuation.
Were there any injuries reported in the Madrid skyscraper fire?
No injuries were reported; all occupants were safely evacuated.
Which company is located in the Madrid skyscraper affected by the fire?
The Moeve energy company occupies the affected skyscraper.
How high is the Madrid skyscraper involved in the incident?
The skyscraper has 49 storeys.
When did the fire in the Madrid skyscraper occur?
The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, June 23.

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