Madrid skyscraper fire is under control, police say

Madrid Skyscraper Fire Under Control, Moeve Building Evacuated Safely

Incident Overview and Response

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Actions

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out in a Madrid skyscraper on Tuesday afternoon has been brought under control and no one was injured, police told Reuters.

Evacuation of Moeve Building

The building housing the energy company Moeve, in the capital's financial district, was earlier evacuated after heavy smoke was detected, according to witnesses, one of whom said they had to walk down 34 floors.

Eyewitness Accounts and Visual Evidence

One witness told Reuters she saw smoke and smelled fumes before the building's alarm went off. Images captured by witnesses showed smoke coming out of the floors in the middle section of the 49-storey building.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Jesús Aguado and Javier West Larrañaga, editing by Andrei Khalip.)