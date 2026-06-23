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Italy PM calls for a return to normality with US after Trump spat - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy PM calls for a return to normality with US after Trump spat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations

Italy PM Meloni Calls for Normality in US Relations After Trump Dispute

Overview of Recent Diplomatic Tensions

Background of the Dispute

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday relations with the United States had to return to normal following a public falling out between President Donald Trump and herself last week.

Meloni's Response

"I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute," Meloni said in an interview at an event in Rome.

Details of the Incident

On Friday, Meloni accused her one-time close ally Trump of fabricating a story about her after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a recent G7 summit in France.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump sparked controversy by asserting Meloni begged for a photo at the June 2026 G7 summit—a claim Meloni vehemently denied as fabricated.
  • Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a U.S. visit in protest, calling Trump’s comments “serious and offensive.”
  • Analysts warn the fallout may be among the most severe U.S.–Italy rifts since WWII, though Meloni now calls for de-escalation to preserve strategic ties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy's Prime Minister call for a return to normality with the US?
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged normalized relations after a public dispute with Donald Trump last week.
What caused the disagreement between Meloni and Trump?
Trump claimed Meloni begged for a photo at the G7 summit, which Meloni said was fabricated.
Has the Italian Prime Minister commented on fueling the dispute?
Meloni stated she does not intend to keep fueling the dispute with Trump.

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