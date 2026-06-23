Italy PM calls for a return to normality with US after Trump spat

Italy PM Meloni Calls for Normality in US Relations After Trump Dispute
Overview of Recent Diplomatic Tensions
Background of the Dispute
ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday relations with the United States had to return to normal following a public falling out between President Donald Trump and herself last week.
Meloni's Response
"I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute," Meloni said in an interview at an event in Rome.
Details of the Incident
On Friday, Meloni accused her one-time close ally Trump of fabricating a story about her after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a recent G7 summit in France.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)