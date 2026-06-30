Russian Fuel Crisis Drives Pump Prices Above 100 Roubles Amid Widespread Shortages

Fuel Shortages and Price Surges Across Russia

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Independent filling stations in Russia have begun selling fuel for more than 100 roubles ($1.27) a litre for the first time, sources at retail chains said, as shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries drive an unprecedented surge in spot gasoline and diesel prices.

Intensifying strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have triggered fuel restrictions across much of the country, with particularly severe curbs imposed in much of southern Russia and Siberia, as well as all of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Independent Retailers Face Technical and Pricing Challenges

Independent retailers approached the price threshold of 100 roubles per litre two weeks ago, but did not cross it because their software was not configured to advertise three-digit prices on display boards, the sources said.

By the end of June, worsening market conditions drove these filling stations to make the technical updates to be able to offer gasoline and diesel at up to 120-140 roubles per litre, according to the sources.

Vertically Integrated Oil Companies Maintain Stable Prices

Prices at chain stations operated by vertically integrated oil companies are little different from pre-crisis levels: AI-92 costs about 63-66 roubles per litre, and AI-95 about 70-73 roubles per litre.

These companies are adhering to an informal understanding with regulators that price increases should remain within the pace of inflation, traders said.

Impact on Supply at Oil-Company Stations

The price disparity has led to fuel selling out quickly at oil-company stations, prompting them to suspend operations until the next delivery.

Government Response to the Crisis

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin acknowledgedthat Ukraine's drone campaign had led to shortages, but said the authorities were dealing with the issue.

Production and Consumption Estimates

Russia's gasoline production has remained below the level of consumption since May, while diesel production has been roughly at the level of consumption, according to industry specialists' estimates.

SLOW WHOLESALE DELIVERIES FURTHER SQUEEZE SUPPLY

Wholesale Market Imbalance

On the wholesale side, demand significantly exceeds supply with most purchase bids unfilled, industry sources said.

Decline in Exchange Sales Volumes

Sales volumes on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) of wholesale lots of AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel are less than half their levels in June 2025, while AI-95 volumes are down by about a third, the sources said.

Delivery Delays and Spot Supply

Slow delivery is further squeezing supply. Sellers are regularly postponing shipments and delays of one to two months have become the norm, exchange participants said.

Traders, meanwhile, said spot fuel supplies were available only at depots that received wholesale lots purchased on the exchange or that still have volumes stockpiled over the winter.

The price of such small wholesale lots, with immediate loading into a road tanker, is twice the average wholesale price on SPIMEX.

($1 = 78.5955 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)