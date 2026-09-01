GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
London stocks slide as rising gilt yields weigh; Reckitt gains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

London stocks slide as rising gilt yields weigh; Reckitt gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Stocks UK

London Stocks Drop as Gilt Yields Surge and Reckitt Benckiser Rallies

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - London's FTSE indexes fell on Tuesday as Middle East tensions pushed global bond yields higher on inflation concerns, while Reckitt Benckiser gained after a favourable U.S. court ruling in a baby formula case.

The export-focused FTSE 100 index dropped 1% to a two-week low of 10,725.6 points by 1019 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 declined 1.9% and was shy of a one-month low. The midcap index was on track to log its biggest one-day drop since March.

Global Influences on UK Markets

• The U.S. and Iran traded fresh fire, sending Brent crude prices up to over $92 a barrel and sparking a bond selloff globally as investors mulled the repercussions on the world economy.

Bond Yields and Central Bank Expectations

• The yield on the UK 10-year Gilt hit its highest since 2008, while investors now see the Bank of England hiking interest rates by at least 32 basis points by year end, up from around 24 bps last week, LSEG-compiled data showed.

Sector Performance

Rate-Sensitive and Sectoral Losses

• Rate-sensitive sectors were especially hit. Banking stocks such as Barclays fell 3.4%, Standard Chartered dropped 1.4% and Prudential lost 1.3%.

• Housing goods and home construction fell 3.3%, while precious metal miners tanked 7.1% and led sectoral losses, tracking lower precious metal prices in the face of rising yields.

Housing Market Data

• On the data front, house prices rose in August, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said, reflecting demand held up despite an uncertain economic outlook.

Energy and Notable Stock Movers

Energy Sector Gains

• On the flip side, energy stocks BP and Shell rose 3.9% and 1.6%, respectively tracking higher crude prices. [O/R]

Company-Specific Highlights

• Reckitt Benckiser added 4.4% after a U.S. jury favoured the company in its trial over claims the company failed to warn that its products for premature babies could cause a deadly bowel disease.

• Bodycote jumped 4.1% after U.S.-based private equity firm Veritas Capital agreed to buy the thermal processing services company in a £1.85 billion ($2.51 billion) deal.

• WPP fell 2.5% after a report said the advertisement company will cut up to 1,000 more jobs by year-end.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 slid ~1% to 10,725.6, and the FTSE 250 tumbled ~1.9%, nearing its worst level in a month amid rising gilt yields.
  • UK 10‑year gilt yields climbed to their highest levels since 2008, pushing investors to expect ~32 bps more Bank of England rate hikes by year‑end.
  • Reckitt Benckiser shares jumped ~4–5% after a U.S. jury ruled in favor of its Mead Johnson unit in a malpractice case over premature‑infant formula; JP Morgan upgraded the stock’s outlook.
  • Rate‑sensitive sectors—banks, housing goods, home construction and precious‑metal miners—declined sharply, while energy stocks (BP, Shell) gained alongside rising crude prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London stocks fall on Tuesday?
London stocks declined due to rising UK gilt yields, concerns over inflation, and Middle East tensions pushing global bond yields higher.
Which sectors were most affected by the rising gilt yields?
Rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, housing goods, home construction, and precious metal miners experienced significant losses.
Why did Reckitt Benckiser shares rise?
Reckitt Benckiser shares gained 4.4% following a favorable U.S. court ruling in a baby formula case.
How did energy stocks perform amid market declines?
Energy stocks like BP and Shell rose, tracking higher crude oil prices driven by Middle East tensions.
What was the movement in the UK 10-year gilt yield?
The UK 10-year gilt yield reached its highest level since 2008 as investors anticipated further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stellantis halts again Fiat 500 factory due to supply shortages

Stellantis halts again Fiat 500 factory due to supply shortages

Image for UK former PM Starmer to stand down as lawmaker, local newspaper reports

UK former PM Starmer to stand down as lawmaker, local newspaper reports

Image for Pound slips despite jump in gilt yields as investors favour dollar

Pound slips despite jump in gilt yields as investors favour dollar

Image for Iran urges US to comply with interim deal after Trump threatens further strikes

Iran urges US to comply with interim deal after Trump threatens further strikes

Image for UK regulator suspends Amgen's Tavneos for new patients over unreliable data

UK regulator suspends Amgen's Tavneos for new patients over unreliable data

Image for Oil up around 2% as renewed US-Iran strikes stoke supply fears

Oil up around 2% as renewed US-Iran strikes stoke supply fears

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key milestone
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key milestone
Image for Exclusive-Russia cuts expected 2026 oil output to 17-year low on war fallout, draft forecasts show
Exclusive-Russia cuts expected 2026 oil output to 17-year low on war fallout, draft forecasts show
Image for Germany set to blame Russia for attempted airport drone attack
Germany set to blame Russia for attempted airport drone attack
Image for Understanding Gold Loans in Delhi: Eligibility, Costs and Repayment Considerations
Understanding Gold Loans in Delhi: Eligibility, Costs and Repayment Considerations
Image for UK's Frasers plans to boost stake in Hugo Boss to more than 50%
UK's Frasers plans to boost stake in Hugo Boss to more than 50%
Image for How to Finance Your Next Trip With a Personal Loan in India
How to Finance Your Next Trip With a Personal Loan in India
Image for Partners Group replaces CEO as shares fall again
Partners Group replaces CEO as shares fall again
Image for Hungary launches criminal probe into Eximbank over suspected abuses
Hungary launches criminal probe into Eximbank over suspected abuses
Image for Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules
Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules
Image for Italy's new far-right party becomes fourth most popular in polls
Italy's new far-right party becomes fourth most popular in polls
Image for US to urge hands-off AI regulation at G-20, official says
US to urge hands-off AI regulation at G-20, official says
Image for Bond selloff deepens and stocks drop as oil prices stoke inflation fears
Bond selloff deepens and stocks drop as oil prices stoke inflation fears
View All Finance Posts