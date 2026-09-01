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Italy's new far-right party becomes fourth most popular in polls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Italy's Futuro Nazionale Becomes Fourth Most Popular Party in Polls

Futuro Nazionale's Rise in Italian Politics

By Angelo Amante

Background and Formation of Futuro Nazionale

ROME, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Italy's far-right movement led by former army general Roberto Vannacci has overtaken co-ruling Forza Italia in opinion polls, a survey showed on Tuesday, becoming the country's fourth most popular political force only seven months after its launch.

Futuro Nazionale was founded in February after Vannacci broke away from the coalition's League party, building a movement centred on fierce opposition to mass migration and the defence of what he describes as traditional values.

Comparative Popularity and Poll Results

Vannacci's popularity has long outstripped that of the League, which was seen at 5.7% in the latest survey by pollster SWG, and his movement has now moved ahead of Forza Italia as well.

Forza Italia, the party founded by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and now the second-largest force in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, was seen at 7.1%, compared with 7.5% for Futuro Nazionale. The findings broadly confirmed a survey published by pollster BiDiMedia at the end of August.

Implications for Meloni's Coalition

Vannacci's steady rise poses a challenge for Meloni, as the new party is siphoning support from her ruling alliance ahead of elections due next year.

Meloni's coalition currently trails the centre-left bloc led by the Democratic Party (PD) by a narrow margin. Her Brothers of Italy party remains the country's most popular political force, with 26.8% support, but its backing has weakened in recent months.

Potential Alliances and Electoral Reform

It remains unclear whether Futuro Nazionale will eventually join Meloni's coalition, an option that has so far received a lukewarm response from the alliance's leaders.

With her hopes of securing another term under pressure, Meloni is pushing through parliament an electoral reform that opposition parties and some analysts have denounced as an attempt to improve her prospects and disadvantage the centre-left.

The government rejects that criticism, saying the reform, which is due to be approved by the Senate this month after receiving a first green light at the lower house, is intended solely to help ensure elections produce stable governments.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Futuro Nazionale, led by Roberto Vannacci, launched in February and rapidly climbed in polls—now at 7.5%, ahead of Forza Italia’s 7.1% (SWG) (internazionale.it).
  • The party has steadily eclipsed both the League and Forza Italia within months, siphoning support from Meloni’s centre‑right coalition and complicating her re‑election prospects (internazionale.it).
  • The rise raises coalition tensions: it’s unclear if Futuro Nazionale will join Meloni’s bloc, and her push for electoral reform may be an effort to counteract the threat from the new movement (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Futuro Nazionale?
Futuro Nazionale is a far-right political movement in Italy founded by Roberto Vannacci in February after his split from the League party.
How popular is Futuro Nazionale in recent polls?
According to recent SWG polls, Futuro Nazionale has 7.5% support, making it the fourth most popular party in Italy.
What impact does Futuro Nazionale have on Meloni's coalition?
Futuro Nazionale is drawing support from Giorgia Meloni's ruling alliance, posing a challenge ahead of next year's elections.
How does Forza Italia rank compared to Futuro Nazionale?
Forza Italia has 7.1% support in the latest poll, slightly below Futuro Nazionale's 7.5%.
What is the government's stance on the new electoral reform?
The government says the reform aims to create stable governments, but opposition parties claim it is designed to benefit Meloni's prospects.

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