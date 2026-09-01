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Finance

Hungary launches criminal probe into Eximbank over suspected abuses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Corruption Hungary

Hungarian Authorities Investigate Eximbank for Suspected Abuse and Mismanagement

Criminal Investigation Launched into Eximbank's Operations

BUDAPEST, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into alleged abuses at state-owned Eximbank, police said on Tuesday, in the latest step by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government to probe alleged corruption under the former administration.

Details of the Investigation

Police are investigating four Eximbank cases on suspicion of abuse of office and mismanagement, including a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) loan to North Macedonia, following a July complaint from the economy ministry based on an audit of the bank.

Seizure of Documents

Investigators on Monday seized thousands of pages of internal ministry documents to support the probe, according to a police statement.

"These are documents obtained during the internal investigation, which provide additional data for the investigation of the reported acts," the statement said.

Background on Eximbank and Government Response

Oversight and Response from Eximbank

Eximbank, which was overseen by the foreign ministry until responsibility was transferred to the economy ministry in June 2022, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prime Minister's Anti-Corruption Pledge

Magyar, who ended former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule in an April election, has pledged to crack down on what he says was widespread corruption under the previous government. Orban has denied the allegations.

Specific Cases Under Investigation

North Macedonia Loan

In July, the economy ministry referred four Eximbank-related cases to police, including the North Macedonia loan, which carried a 3.25% interest rate and a full state guarantee.

Alleged Diversion of Funds

Magyar said at the time the loan may have diverted funds intended to support Hungarian businesses to bolster a foreign political ally and potentially benefit companies close to the former government.

African Infrastructure Project

Another case concerns an African infrastructure project for which Eximbank and the state-owned Hungarian Development Bank provided a 126 billion forint ($398 million) financing guarantee, Magyar said.

Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

($1 = 316.5200 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Investigations cover a €1 billion North Macedonia loan with 3.25% interest and full state guarantee, and a HUF 126 billion African infrastructure guarantee—both flagged for abuse of office and mismanagementfilters by PM Magyar’s economy ministry based on an audit. (agerpres.ro)
  • Additional cases involve a HUF 59 billion Sofitel‑linked project tied to Tiborcz István and a failed Egyptian railway financing—highlighting alleged favoritism toward former government‑linked business interests. (telex.hu)
  • These probes form part of Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s sweeping anti‑corruption “Operation Purgatory,” which includes institutional reforms, public data transparency for state banks, and establishment of new oversight agencies. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Eximbank under investigation in Hungary?
Hungarian authorities are investigating Eximbank for suspected abuses, including abuse of office and mismanagement involving several cases.
What triggered the investigation into Eximbank?
A complaint from the economy ministry, based on an audit, led to the criminal probe into four cases related to Eximbank.
What is the significance of the €1 billion North Macedonia loan?
One of the cases under investigation is a €1 billion loan to North Macedonia, which allegedly may have diverted funds meant for Hungarian businesses.
Who is leading the crackdown on corruption in Hungary?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who succeeded Viktor Orban, has vowed to investigate and address corruption under the previous administration.
What documents have the investigators seized?
Investigators collected thousands of pages of internal ministry documents to support the investigation.

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