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How to Finance Your Next Trip With a Personal Loan in India

Planning a holiday can be exciting, from choosing the destination to building an itinerary around places you want to explore. However, flights, accommodation, local transport, meals and activities can quickly increase the total cost. A personal loan for travel can provide additional funds when your …

Planning a holiday can be exciting, from choosing the destination to building an itinerary around places you want to explore. However, flights, accommodation, local transport, meals and activities can quickly increase the total cost. A personal loan for travel can provide additional funds when your available savings do not cover the entire trip budget. Before borrowing, it is important to understand the cost, assess your repayment capacity and decide whether the loan fits your financial plans.

For borrowers in India, personal-loan eligibility, interest rates, fees and repayment terms can vary by lender and applicant profile.

A personal loan can help spread a large travel expense across a fixed repayment period instead of paying the entire amount from your savings at once. However, taking a loan for a holiday also means repaying the borrowed amount with interest and applicable charges. Careful planning can help you enjoy the trip without creating unnecessary financial pressure afterwards.

What is a personal loan for travel?

A personal loan for travel is generally an unsecured loan that can be used to fund eligible holiday-related expenses. Unlike a secured loan, it typically does not require you to pledge an asset as security.

The borrowed amount may help cover expenses such as flights, hotels, transportation, sightseeing, travel bookings and other costs associated with a trip, subject to the applicable loan terms.

The amount you may be eligible to borrow, interest rate, repayment tenure and charges can vary depending on the lender and your financial profile. Therefore, it is important to check the applicable terms before deciding how much to borrow.

When can a travel loan be useful?

A personal loan can help when you have a planned travel expense but don't want to use all your available savings at once. It may also help when you need to make several major payments before or during a trip.

For example, an international holiday may require flight and hotel payments months before departure. If your savings cover only part of these costs, borrowing could help bridge the funding gap.

However, a loan should not automatically be the first choice for every holiday. If you can comfortably fund the trip through existing savings without affecting your emergency reserve or essential expenses, borrowing may not be necessary.

Create a realistic travel budget

Before applying for a personal loan for travel, calculate the expected cost of the entire trip. Looking only at flight or hotel prices can result in an incomplete budget.

Consider expenses such as:

Flights or other long-distance transport

Hotel or accommodation costs

Local transportation

Food and daily expenses

Sightseeing and activities

Travel insurance

Visa or documentation charges, where applicable

Shopping and personal spending

Emergency or unexpected expenses

Once you have estimated these costs, separate essential expenses from optional spending. This can help you identify the actual amount you may need to finance.

For example, if your complete trip budget is Rs. 4 lakh and you can comfortably contribute Rs. 2.5 lakh from your savings, the funding gap is Rs. 1.5 lakh. Borrowing only for the gap may be more appropriate than taking a larger loan.

How much should you borrow?

The amount you borrow should be based on your actual travel requirement and repayment capacity. Being eligible for a particular amount does not mean you need to borrow the entire sum.

Start by calculating the amount you can contribute from your savings without exhausting your emergency reserve. Then determine the remaining amount you need to fund.

Consider your monthly income, existing EMIs, household expenses and other financial commitments before deciding on the loan amount. A larger loan can mean a higher EMI and more total interest, so borrowing only what you need can keep the overall cost more manageable.

What affects your eligibility?

Eligibility criteria can vary between lenders, but your financial profile is generally important when applying for a personal loan.

Income

Your regular income helps indicate your ability to manage loan repayments. A stable income supports repayment capacity, while the required income level may vary by lender and applicant profile.

Provide accurate income information when applying. Avoid overstating your income simply to qualify for a higher loan amount.

Existing financial commitments

Existing EMIs and other financial obligations can affect your ability to take on additional borrowing. If a large portion of your monthly income is already committed to repayments, you may have less room for another EMI.

Review your current obligations before deciding how much additional debt you can comfortably manage.

Credit history

Your credit history shows how you have managed previous credit. Timely repayments and responsible credit use can support a healthier credit profile.

Before applying, check your credit report for accurate and up-to-date information. If you find an error, consider resolving it before submitting a new application.

Employment profile

Employment type and income stability may also factor into the assessment. Salaried and self-employed applicants can have different requirements for demonstrating their income and financial stability.

Age

Lenders may consider age when assessing eligibility and determining whether the proposed repayment period is appropriate. Specific age requirements vary by lender.

Compare the cost before choosing a loan

Don't choose a personal loan based only on the amount offered. The overall cost of borrowing matters just as much.

Before proceeding, compare:

Interest rate

Loan tenure

Monthly EMI

Processing charges

Applicable taxes and other fees

Prepayment or foreclosure conditions

Total repayment amount

For loans offered by regulated lenders in India, borrowers should also review the Key Fact Statement and the disclosed Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which reflects the overall cost of the loan, including applicable charges.

A lower interest rate can reduce borrowing costs, but the rate should be considered alongside other charges and the repayment period.

Where available, review the APR or other all-inclusive cost disclosure alongside the stated interest rate, as fees and charges can materially affect the total cost of borrowing.

For example, extending the tenure may reduce the monthly EMI but can increase the total interest paid over the life of the loan. Looking at both the monthly and overall cost can help you decide more confidently.

Planning a personal loan of 8 lakhs for travel

If you are considering a personal loan of 8 lakhs for a large international trip or another high-cost holiday, start by checking whether you actually need to borrow the full amount.

An Rs. 8 lakh loan can be a substantial financial commitment, especially when you add interest and applicable charges. Instead of beginning with the maximum amount, prepare a detailed travel budget and identify how much you can contribute yourself.

For example, if the total trip cost is Rs. 8 lakh but you can comfortably fund Rs. 3 lakh from savings, the remaining Rs. 5 lakh is the actual funding gap. Borrowing the full Rs. 8 lakh would increase the amount you need to repay without necessarily improving the trip.

The final loan amount should therefore be based on your genuine requirement and ability to manage the resulting EMI.

Choose a suitable repayment tenure

The repayment tenure determines how long you will make regular loan payments. A longer tenure can make the monthly EMI more manageable because it spreads repayment across more months.

However, a longer repayment period can also increase the total interest paid. A shorter tenure may reduce the overall interest cost but can result in a higher monthly EMI.

Consider your regular expenses and financial goals before choosing the tenure. The most suitable option is one that allows you to manage the EMI without putting excessive pressure on your monthly budget.

Keep your emergency savings intact

Using every available rupee for a holiday can leave you vulnerable to unexpected expenses. Before financing a trip, consider keeping an emergency reserve separate from your travel budget.

Unexpected medical expenses, job-related changes, urgent repairs or other financial needs can arise even after the holiday ends. Having some savings available can reduce the need for additional borrowing.

If paying for the trip would leave you with little or no financial cushion, consider reducing the travel budget, postponing the trip or increasing your savings before travelling.

Consider the timing of repayment

One important difference between paying for a holiday from savings and borrowing for it is that loan repayments continue after the trip.

You may return home with new monthly financial commitments that continue for several months or years, depending on the chosen tenure. Consider whether your income and expenses are likely to remain stable throughout the repayment period.

It is also useful to think about upcoming financial goals, such as education expenses, a home purchase, a wedding or other major commitments. A travel loan should not interfere with these priorities.

Use the loan for planned expenses

A personal loan can be easier to manage when the borrowing amount is based on a clear travel budget. Avoid increasing the loan amount for optional expenses simply because additional funds are available.

For example, upgrading accommodation, adding expensive activities or increasing shopping expenses can make a holiday more costly than originally planned.

Prioritise expenses that matter to the trip and keep discretionary spending in a separate budget. This can help prevent a short holiday from creating a disproportionately large financial obligation.

What to check before applying

Once you decide borrowing is appropriate, review the loan terms carefully before submitting an application.

Check your eligibility, required documents, interest rate, processing charges, repayment tenure and estimated EMI. Also understand any conditions relating to prepayment or foreclosure.

Make sure the information provided in the application is accurate and that you understand the total amount you may have to repay.

Do not compare loans solely on the basis of the maximum amount available. Consider whether the loan amount, EMI and total repayment cost fit your financial situation.

Plan the trip and the repayment together

A personal loan for travel can help fund a planned holiday when a genuine gap exists between your available funds and the cost of the trip. However, base the decision on affordability rather than the desire to upgrade the holiday.

Start with a detailed travel budget, calculate what you actually need, and review your existing financial commitments. Compare interest rates, fees and repayment tenures before choosing a loan.

Most importantly, remember that the holiday may end after a few days or weeks, while the repayment can continue for much longer. Planning the loan alongside your travel budget can help you enjoy your trip while keeping your finances manageable afterwards.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Loan eligibility, interest rates, fees and terms are subject to the lender’s criteria and applicable terms and conditions.

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