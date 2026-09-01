Stellantis Stops Fiat 500 Factory Due to Engine Shortages and Hybrid Demand

Stellantis Halts Production at Mirafiori Plant

Engine Component Shortages Impact Output

MILAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Stellantis will halt production at its Mirafiori plant in Turin this week due to an engine components shortage amid stronger-than-expected demand for hybrid vehicles, the world's fourth-largest auto group said on Tuesday.

Teksid Plant's Role in the Shortage

• The Teksid plant in nearby Carmagnola, which produces engine components for Mirafiori, is operating at a production level that is insufficient to meet demand for hybrid models, Stellantis said, adding it was working to align engine production levels with demand.

Production Suspension Timeline

• Production will stop during September 2-4, the FIOM trade union said in a separate statement, noting that the Mirafiori factory had just started working again last week after four weeks of summer stoppage.

Alternative Explanation from FIOM

• FIOM gave a different reason for the stoppage, blaming it on low demand for the Fiat 500 city car model produced at the Turin site.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Alvise Armellini, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)