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Stellantis halts again Fiat 500 factory due to supply shortages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis halts again Fiat 500 factory due to supply shortages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Stellantis Stops Fiat 500 Factory Due to Engine Shortages and Hybrid Demand

Stellantis Halts Production at Mirafiori Plant

Engine Component Shortages Impact Output

MILAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Stellantis will halt production at its Mirafiori plant in Turin this week due to an engine components shortage amid stronger-than-expected demand for hybrid vehicles, the world's fourth-largest auto group said on Tuesday.

Teksid Plant's Role in the Shortage

• The Teksid plant in nearby Carmagnola, which produces engine components for Mirafiori, is operating at a production level that is insufficient to meet demand for hybrid models, Stellantis said, adding it was working to align engine production levels with demand.

Production Suspension Timeline

• Production will stop during September 2-4, the FIOM trade union said in a separate statement, noting that the Mirafiori factory had just started working again last week after four weeks of summer stoppage.

Alternative Explanation from FIOM

• FIOM gave a different reason for the stoppage, blaming it on low demand for the Fiat 500 city car model produced at the Turin site.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Alvise Armellini, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis is pausing Mirafiori production for three days (Sept 2–4, 2026) because Teksid’s engine component output can’t support unexpectedly strong demand for hybrid vehicles (videoembed.ansa.it)
  • This stoppage follows an end-of-summer restart after four weeks of planned shutdown; FIOM cites weak demand for the Fiat 500 as an alternate rationale (finance.yahoo.com)
  • The Teksid plant faces operational strain—including worker protests and safety concerns—highlighting structural challenges in aligning component supply with surging hybrid production needs (torinoggi.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Stellantis halting production at the Mirafiori plant?
Stellantis is halting production due to a shortage of engine components amid stronger-than-expected demand for hybrid vehicles.
When will the Fiat 500 factory be stopped?
Production at the Fiat 500 Mirafiori plant will stop during September 2-4.
What is causing the component shortage at Stellantis?
The shortage is caused by insufficient engine component production at the nearby Teksid plant, which cannot meet the demand for hybrid models.
What does the FIOM trade union say about the stoppage?
FIOM attributes the factory stoppage to low demand for the Fiat 500 city car produced at the Turin site.
How long was the Mirafiori plant operational before this halt?
The Mirafiori factory had just resumed operations last week after a four-week summer stoppage.

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