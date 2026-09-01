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Pound slips despite jump in gilt yields as investors favour dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pound slips despite jump in gilt yields as investors favour dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Pound Weakens Despite Surging Gilt Yields as Investors Shift to the Dollar

Market Reactions and Economic Indicators

Sterling Performance Amid Global Bond Selloff

September 1 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Tuesday as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to a global bond selloff that pushed British government borrowing costs to their highest since 2008 and bolstered the dollar.

The pound dipped by 0.07% to 1.35395 against a broadly stronger U.S. currency after a renewed flare-up in U.S.-Iran hostilities that revived inflation concerns.

Federal Reserve Influence and Dollar Strength

Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday had also prompted traders to raise expectations of an increase to U.S. interest rates.

A stronger dollar has pushed sterling about 1% below the six-month high of $1.36745 hit late last month, with the focus turning to parliament's return this week as investors look for clues on how new Prime Minister Andy Burnham will fund his plans ahead of the October budget.

UK Fiscal Concerns and Gilt Yields

Britain's strained public finances remain a key concern, with gilt yields among the highest in the developed world and markets sensitive to any changes in the fiscal outlook.

British 10-year gilt yields rose to their highest since June 2008 at 5.2554% as oil prices topped $92 a barrel.

Bank of England Policy Outlook

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75% this month, though markets continue to price in a quarter-point increase by the end of the year.

Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that he saw little evidence that the recent jump in energy prices was generating lasting inflation pressures.

"The Bank of England is uncertain how transitory the price shock will be," said Commerzbank FX analyst Michael Pfister.

Retail and Consumer Price Developments

British retailers raised prices by the most in more than two years last month as higher energy prices pushed up the cost of some processed food and the AI boom raised the cost of consumer electronics, data showed on Monday.

Economic Data and Outlook

Economic data on Tuesday painted a mixed picture. Britain's manufacturing activity in August expanded at its slowest pace since March while BOE data showed that lenders approved the fewest mortgages in July since January 2024. The economy remains resilient, however, with GDP rising 0.3% in the latest month and 0.4% over the latest three-month period.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • UK 10‑year gilt yields surged to roughly 5.23–5.25%, highest since June 2008, amid global bond sell‑off and oil‑linked inflation fears (brecorder.com).
  • Retail price inflation accelerated, with shop prices up 1.5% year‑on‑year in August—the steepest rise since February 2024—driven by energy‑related food costs and AI‑linked electronics shortages (investing.com).
  • Prime Minister Andy Burnham is under scrutiny as Parliament returns and his government prepares for the Autumn Budget on 28 October, facing pressure to fund cost‑of‑living measures amid tight public finances (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound slip despite a jump in UK gilt yields?
The pound slipped due to a stronger US dollar, driven by higher US interest rate expectations and ongoing global inflation concerns.
What are gilt yields and why have they increased?
Gilt yields measure returns on UK government bonds. They have risen to their highest since 2008 amid economic and inflationary pressures.
How is the Bank of England responding to rising inflation?
The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, although markets are pricing in a possible rate hike by year-end.
What economic challenges is the UK facing?
Britain faces high public borrowing costs, record gilt yields, rising consumer prices, and slower growth in manufacturing activity.
Who is the new UK Prime Minister and what is the market focus?
Andy Burnham is the new UK Prime Minister, with investors watching for details on funding government plans ahead of the October budget.

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