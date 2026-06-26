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Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Finalization and Details of Germany's 2027 Budget

By Maria Martinez and Holger Hansen

Budget Agreement and Closure of Shortfall

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany's 2027 draft budget has been finalized, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources, saying that Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has reached a final agreement with cabinet colleagues.     

The initial budget shortfall of €21 billion ($23.94 billion) has been fully closed and the individual budget plans for each ministry are ready, Handelsblatt said.

Use of Reserve Funds

To close the shortfall, Klingbeil will have to draw on part of a reserve of €9.7 billion, the report said, although he had previously said he hoped to leave it untouched when he presented the key points for the 2027 budget.    

Cabinet Approval and Ministry Response

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment on details and pointed out that the cabinet is due to approve the government draft as planned on July 6.

Impact of External Events and Future Budget Outlook

Tapping the reserve was necessary because the expected savings had not been fully achieved and there were unplanned expenses resulting from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, Handelsblatt reported.

Thanks to some of these cuts, however, it was possible to reduce the budget gap for 2028, which was just under €30 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Holger Hansen; editing by Matthias Williams and Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • An initial €21 billion budget shortfall has been fully closed, according to Handelsblatt.
  • A €9.7 billion reserve will be used after savings fell short of targets.
  • Germany’s cabinet is scheduled to approve the 2027 draft budget on July 6.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the status of Germany's 2027 draft budget?
Germany's 2027 draft budget has been finalized, with agreements reached among cabinet colleagues.
How was Germany's 2027 budget shortfall addressed?
The initial €21 billion shortfall was closed by drawing €9.7 billion from reserves after not all planned savings were achieved.
When will Germany's cabinet approve the 2027 draft budget?
Germany's cabinet is expected to approve the 2027 draft budget on July 6.
Who is Germany's Finance Minister responsible for the 2027 draft budget?
Lars Klingbeil is the German Finance Minister responsible for finalizing the 2027 draft budget.
Was the finance ministry available to comment on the 2027 draft budget?
The finance ministry was not immediately available to comment on the finalized 2027 draft budget.

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