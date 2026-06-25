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Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Anthropic Recruits Orange's AI Chief Amid Rapid European Expansion

Key Details of Steve Jarrett's Move to Anthropic

Background of the Transition

June 25 (Reuters) - The artificial intelligence head of French telecoms group Orange has left the company to join U.S. AI startup Anthropic, he said on Thursday.

Steve Jarrett's Role and Experience

• Steve Jarrett, Orange's Chief AI officer, said he has accepted a job at Anthropic, without disclosing his new title

• Jarrett had been with the European telecoms group since 2019

New Position and Responsibilities at Anthropic

• He will start at Anthropic on August 25 and will be based in Paris, according to a LinkedIn post

• Jarrett will initially help the company to "better understand and adapt" its products to the needs of the European and African market

Anthropic's Expansion in Europe

Recent Office Openings

• Anthropic opened its sixth European office in Milan last month

Growth Strategy and Market Focus

AI Product Development and Workforce Expansion

• The maker of the Claude and Mythos AI models, set to go public this year, is expanding in the continent amid plans to triple its international workforce

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Steve Jarrett, Orange’s Chief AI Officer since 2019, will join Anthropic in Paris starting August 25 to lead adaptation of products for Europe and Africa.
  • Anthropic has rapidly expanded in Europe—opening its sixth office in Milan in May 2026 and previously opening hubs in Paris and Munich—to tap growing demand for its Claude models, with EMEA run‑rate revenue up ninefold.
  • This move supports Anthropic’s broader strategy to triple its international workforce and deepen ties across Europe amid surging enterprise demand and its preparations for an IPO.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Anthropic hired from Orange?
Anthropic has hired Steve Jarrett, Orange's Chief AI Officer, for their European expansion.
What will Steve Jarrett do at Anthropic?
Steve Jarrett will help Anthropic adapt its AI products to better serve the European and African markets.
When will Steve Jarrett start at Anthropic?
Steve Jarrett is set to join Anthropic on August 25.
Where will Steve Jarrett be based for his new role?
Steve Jarrett will be based in Paris, France, for his new position at Anthropic.
How is Anthropic expanding in Europe?
Anthropic recently opened its sixth European office in Milan and plans to triple its international workforce.

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