Anthropic Recruits Orange's AI Chief Amid Rapid European Expansion

Key Details of Steve Jarrett's Move to Anthropic

Background of the Transition

June 25 (Reuters) - The artificial intelligence head of French telecoms group Orange has left the company to join U.S. AI startup Anthropic, he said on Thursday.

Steve Jarrett's Role and Experience

• Steve Jarrett, Orange's Chief AI officer, said he has accepted a job at Anthropic, without disclosing his new title

• Jarrett had been with the European telecoms group since 2019

New Position and Responsibilities at Anthropic

• He will start at Anthropic on August 25 and will be based in Paris, according to a LinkedIn post

• Jarrett will initially help the company to "better understand and adapt" its products to the needs of the European and African market

Anthropic's Expansion in Europe

Recent Office Openings

• Anthropic opened its sixth European office in Milan last month

Growth Strategy and Market Focus

AI Product Development and Workforce Expansion

• The maker of the Claude and Mythos AI models, set to go public this year, is expanding in the continent amid plans to triple its international workforce

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)