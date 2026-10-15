GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy to raise almost €11 billion from financial sector through 2029 to fund budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy to raise almost €11 billion from financial sector through 2029 to fund budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italy Aims to Raise €11 Billion From Financial Sector for 2027-2029 Budget

Government Plans for Financial Sector Contributions

Overview of the Budgetary Plan

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy plans to raise almost €11 billion ($12.33 billion) from the financial sector to help fund its budget over the 2027-2029 period, a government document showed on Thursday.

Permanent Contribution Details

The contribution will be permanent rather than a one-off measure, amounting to 0.21% of GDP in 2027, 0.13% in 2028 and 0.1% in 2029, the Draft Budgetary Plan (DPB) sent to European Union authorities said.

Next Year's Financial Sector Contribution

Next year's contribution is worth just over €5 billion.

Lack of Specifics on Implementation

No details were given about the form the measures would take.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s Draft Budgetary Plan (DPB) signals a permanent levy on the financial sector totaling about €11 billion across 2027‑2029 (0.21 % of GDP in 2027, 0.13 % in 2028, 0.10 % in 2029) (morrirossetti.it)
  • Next year’s (2027) contribution alone is just over €5 billion, reflecting the front‑loaded nature of the measure (morrirossetti.it)
  • The levy is part of broader efforts to reduce Italy’s deficit (projected to fall towards 2.8 % of GDP in 2026) and ensure fiscal sustainability while balancing fairness and financial stability (oecd.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Italy plan to raise from the financial sector by 2029?
Italy plans to raise almost €11 billion from the financial sector over the 2027-2029 period.
Is the financial sector contribution in Italy a one-off measure?
No, the contribution from the financial sector is permanent, not a one-off measure.
What percentage of GDP will the financial sector contribution represent?
The contribution will amount to 0.21% of GDP in 2027, 0.13% in 2028, and 0.1% in 2029.
Has the Italian government provided details about the form of the measures?
No, the government document did not specify details about the form the measures would take.
How much is next year's financial sector contribution expected to be?
Next year's contribution from the financial sector is worth just over €5 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pernod Ricard first quarter sales fall less-than-expected, cautious optimism on China

Pernod Ricard first quarter sales fall less-than-expected, cautious optimism on China

Image for TomTom announces reorganization affecting 200 roles, targets €21 million in savings

TomTom announces reorganization affecting 200 roles, targets €21 million in savings

Image for Ericsson braces for component cost hit after third-quarter profit beat

Ericsson braces for component cost hit after third-quarter profit beat

Image for Bessent calls for World Bank reforms, including upstream oil and gas financing

Bessent calls for World Bank reforms, including upstream oil and gas financing

Image for BoE's Pill says a rate hike need not be start of long series

BoE's Pill says a rate hike need not be start of long series

Image for Nordea says sharply higher interest rates may weigh on consumer confidence

Nordea says sharply higher interest rates may weigh on consumer confidence

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for TotalEnergies flags Q3 profit surge as Iran war continues to drive energy prices
TotalEnergies flags Q3 profit surge as Iran war continues to drive energy prices
Image for UK economy beats forecasts to grow by 0.1% in August
UK economy beats forecasts to grow by 0.1% in August
Image for Morning Bid: Market picks CoreWeave as AI rout deepens
Morning Bid: Market picks CoreWeave as AI rout deepens
Image for Prolonged war, renewed disruptions pose biggest risk to Middle East region, IMF says
Prolonged war, renewed disruptions pose biggest risk to Middle East region, IMF says
Image for EU leaders to tackle China exports, energy prices, budget at summit
EU leaders to tackle China exports, energy prices, budget at summit
Image for Global financial watchdog calls for more human oversight of agentic AI
Global financial watchdog calls for more human oversight of agentic AI
Image for UBS mulls moving headquarters from Switzerland if capital rules tighten, WSJ reports
UBS mulls moving headquarters from Switzerland if capital rules tighten, WSJ reports
Image for Dollar retreats from 18-month high as Treasury yields dip; Fed hike bets ease
Dollar retreats from 18-month high as Treasury yields dip; Fed hike bets ease
Image for UK finance minister calls for tighter Russian shipping sanctions
UK finance minister calls for tighter Russian shipping sanctions
Image for Oil prices retreat as investors weigh supply outlook, Middle East tensions
Oil prices retreat as investors weigh supply outlook, Middle East tensions
Image for Norway's wealth fund set to overhaul ethical rules after US scrutiny
Norway's wealth fund set to overhaul ethical rules after US scrutiny
Image for Asian stocks sell off as AI trades crumble after hot US inflation data
Asian stocks sell off as AI trades crumble after hot US inflation data
View All Finance Posts