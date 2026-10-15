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UK economy beats forecasts again to grow 0.1% in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK economy beats forecasts again to grow 0.1% in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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UK Economy Outperforms Expectations with 0.1% Growth in August 2024

Britain's Economic Performance in August 2024

By Andy Bruce

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew unexpectedly in August, official data showed on Thursday, extending a run of resilient data that will encourage finance minister John Healey as he prepares his budget against a tough financial backdrop.

Gross Domestic Product Growth Surpasses Forecasts

The Office for National Statistics reported a 0.1% increase in gross domestic product in August, stronger than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.1% drop.

Annual Growth Rate Reaches New Highs

The annual growth rate picked up to 2.1%, the strongest reading since October 2022 when output was bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding that period, it was the strongest reading since December 2019.

Key Drivers of Economic Growth

Artificial Intelligence and Computer Programming

Adding to signs that the artificial intelligence boom is boosting Britain's economy, the ONS said computer programming was the largest contributor to growth in the three months to August.

Broad-Based Growth in Services Sector

But it also pointed to broad-based growth over the past year across the services sector that dominates Britain's economy.

Sector-Specific Performance in August

Manufacturing Sector

For August alone, growth was driven by the manufacturing sector which showed a 1.2% month-on-month surge, defying forecasts for a small drop in output.

Services and Construction Sectors

Services Sector

The services sector was flat, but still beat forecasts for a 0.1% dip, while construction output fell slightly.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • The economy beat expectations, growing 0.1% in August against a forecasted 0.1% decline, and annual growth hit 2.1%, its highest since October 2022. (reddit.com)
  • August's growth was powered by a 0.8% jump in production—particularly manufacturing—while services held steady and construction declined. (reddit.com)
  • The AI sector, notably computer programming, emerged as a key contributor to recent gains amid broader services-sector strength, underscoring growing tech-led momentum. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the UK economy grow in August 2024?
The UK economy grew by 0.1% in August 2024, defying expectations of a contraction.
What sectors contributed most to the UK growth?
Manufacturing led growth with a 1.2% surge, while computer programming and services also contributed significantly.
What was the annual growth rate for the UK economy?
The annual growth rate reached 2.1%, the strongest reading since October 2022 outside the post-pandemic rebound.
Did the services sector grow in August 2024?
The services sector was flat in August 2024, but still performed better than forecasted.

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