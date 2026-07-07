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Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations

Italy Will No Longer Respond to Trump’s Provocative Remarks, Says Foreign Minister

Italy's Response to Recent Tensions with the U.S.

Background of the Dispute

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy will stop responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative remarks, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview on Tuesday, as NATO leaders prepared to meet in Turkey.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month accused Trump of fabricating a story about her after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a G7 summit in France.

NATO Summit and Renewed Tensions

With the two leaders due to attend the NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump appeared to reignite the dispute when he posted on Truth Social a picture of Meloni looking up at him with the caption "RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED".

Italy’s Official Stance

Trump "speaks for himself. We have a U.S. President who loves to provoke, especially on social media. We have decided to stop responding to these remarks so as not to fuel disputes among our allies," Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

"We are and will remain friends of the United States as our strategic partner and that of Europe," he added.

History of Meloni-Trump Relations

Past Support and Recent Criticism

Meloni was once a vocal supporter of Trump and was the only European leader to attend his inauguration in 2025.

However, she criticised him this year for lashing out at Pope Leo over his condemnation of the Iran conflict. That in turn prompted a blunt rebuke from the U.S. president, who accused her of lacking courage.

Media Reactions

Italy's Il Foglio newspaper headlined its front page on Tuesday mocking Trump's jibe against Meloni, publishing a picture of the U.S. President with Russia's Vladimir Putin, under the same caption "RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe FonteEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy will no longer engage publicly with Trump’s provocations to avoid fueling intra‑alliance disputes, as stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (aa.com.tr).
  • Italy underlines that its relationship with the U.S. goes beyond rhetoric—spanning commercial, political, and strategic domains—and intends to maintain strong transatlantic ties (aa.com.tr).
  • The spat began when Trump claimed Prime Minister Meloni ‘begged’ for a photo at the G7 summit and further escalated with a social media post captioned “RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED,” prompting Italy to de‑escalate rather than retaliate (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Italy decided to stop responding to Trump's remarks?
Italy's foreign minister stated the country wants to avoid fueling disputes among allies and will no longer respond to Trump's provocative comments.
What incident reignited the dispute between Trump and Meloni?
Trump posted a photo of Meloni with a provocative caption on social media, following his earlier claim that Meloni 'begged' for a photo at the G7 summit.
What is Italy's stance towards the United States amid the controversy?
Italy maintains that it remains friends with the United States, calling the US a strategic partner for both Italy and Europe.
What role does the NATO summit in Ankara play in this situation?
Both Meloni and Trump are attending the NATO summit in Ankara, where recent disputes and diplomatic relations are under focus.

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