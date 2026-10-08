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Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics security Italy NATO

Italy to Host NATO Nuclear Exercise Steadfast Noon Amid Ukraine Tensions

Overview of NATO's Steadfast Noon Exercise in Italy

Announcement and Context

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy will host the annual NATO nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, next week, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday, amid heightened tensions between Russia and the Western military alliance over the war in Ukraine and security in the Baltic region.

Purpose and Structure of the Exercise

Objectives of Steadfast Noon

The exercise is a scheduled annual training drill designed to maintain the readiness of the capabilities and procedures that contribute to the Alliance's deterrence and defence and falls within the framework of NATO's integrated strategic defence, the ministry said in a statement.

Safety and Operational Procedures

No live weaponry is used during the exercise and the activities are aimed exclusively at verifying procedures, coordination, and safety standards among Allied forces, it added.

Schedule and Host Rotation

The exercise will begin on October 13 and run for a week. Participation in Steadfast Noon rotates among allies each year. Italy has previously hosted the exercise six times. 

Geopolitical Tensions and Russian Response

Russian Warnings to NATO

Russia has warned NATO it would be ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted ​to cut off Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave that borders the Baltic Sea.

Moscow's Accusations

Document Sent to NATO

In a document sent to NATO and seen by Reuters, Moscow accused the alliance of ‌a "dangerous and reckless course" that entailed "high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict". 

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Steadfast Noon is NATO’s routine annual exercise to rehearse nuclear deterrence protocols using mock devices and coordination among allied air forces (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Italy, which has hosted the drill six times previously, will again host this year – likely involving bases such as Ghedi and Aviano (liste.peacelink.it).
  • Russia has issued warnings regarding NATO actions near Kaliningrad, accusing the alliance of reckless behavior and escalating risks (liste.peacelink.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise?
Steadfast Noon is an annual NATO nuclear deterrence exercise designed to maintain readiness and test procedures among allied forces. It involves no live weaponry.
When will Italy host the NATO Steadfast Noon exercise?
Italy will host Steadfast Noon starting on October 13 for one week.
Why is the Steadfast Noon exercise significant this year?
The exercise takes place amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine and security concerns in the Baltic region.
Does the Steadfast Noon exercise involve live nuclear weapons?
No, the exercise uses no live weaponry and is focused on verifying procedures, coordination, and safety standards.
How often does Italy host the Steadfast Noon exercise?
Italy has previously hosted the Steadfast Noon exercise six times, with participation rotating among NATO allies each year.

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