GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spirax manufacturing facility showcasing growth in UK sales - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of Spirax's manufacturing operations emphasizes the company's optimistic sales growth forecast for the second half of the year, reflecting strong performance in the finance sector.
Finance

Italy foreign ministry says it has come under cyber attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance cybersecurity International Affairs

Italy’s Foreign Ministry Thwarts Cyber Attack, Maintains Full Online Services

Foreign Ministry Responds to Cyber Attack

Incident Overview

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday its website had come under cyber attack but security systems had successfully mitigated the threat, with no disruption to services.

Ongoing Monitoring and Response

• The situation is being constantly monitored, the ministry said in a statement

Investigation and Attribution

• The ministry did not name any suspects for the attack

Global Security Checks

• It added that checks were under way to determine whether similar attacks had been attempted against the websites of diplomatic and consular missions abroad

(Reporting by Alessia Pe; Editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Attack caught and mitigated promptly by security defenses, ensuring uninterrupted service to users.
  • Foreign Ministry, in coordination with Italy’s National Strategic Hub and relevant authorities, is monitoring the incident and evaluating potential attacks on diplomatic and consular sites abroad (agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it).
  • Cybersecurity enhancements at the Ministry—part of a Farnesina reform—played a key role, and Italy is coordinating with EU partners like Romania to propose naming cyber‑attack perpetrators at upcoming European forums (agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Italy's Foreign Ministry website?
Italy's Foreign Ministry reported its website came under a cyber attack but was protected by security systems, preventing service disruption.
Were there any disruptions to Foreign Ministry online services?
No, the ministry stated that security systems mitigated the threat and there was no disruption to services.
Is the Italian Foreign Ministry monitoring the cyber attack situation?
Yes, the situation is being constantly monitored to ensure ongoing security.
Did the Foreign Ministry identify the attackers?
No suspects were named for the cyber attack.
Are other diplomatic sites being checked for attacks?
Checks are under way to determine whether similar attacks were attempted on diplomatic and consular mission websites abroad.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

Image for Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

Image for Venezuela's Maduro, wife Flores charged in US over alleged torture

Venezuela's Maduro, wife Flores charged in US over alleged torture

Image for German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027

German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027

Image for Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

Image for Plane billows smoke at Riyadh airport as Houthis escalate attacks

Plane billows smoke at Riyadh airport as Houthis escalate attacks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers
UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers
Image for Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks
Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks
Image for Bank of England's Bailey says credible budget policy is needed more than ever
Bank of England's Bailey says credible budget policy is needed more than ever
Image for Denmark says Russia has attempted acts of sabotage against its defence firms
Denmark says Russia has attempted acts of sabotage against its defence firms
Image for Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
Image for Dollar dips as European yields pull back from highs
Dollar dips as European yields pull back from highs
Image for Russia says checks following Siberian plague lab death are complete
Russia says checks following Siberian plague lab death are complete
Image for JPMorgan appoints Eleni Skoura as Chase Germany head, memo says
JPMorgan appoints Eleni Skoura as Chase Germany head, memo says
Image for UK-backed group issues private lenders' debt rework guide ahead of IMF World Bank meetings
UK-backed group issues private lenders' debt rework guide ahead of IMF World Bank meetings
Image for Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports
Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports
Image for Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar
Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar
Image for UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'
UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'
View All Finance Posts