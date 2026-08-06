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Italy fines Rome e-scooter firms Bird, Dott and Lime around $3.1 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy fines Rome e-scooter firms Bird, Dott and Lime around $3.1 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Italy fines Rome e-scooter firms Bird, Dott and Lime around $3.1 million

Italian Competition Authority Penalizes E-Scooter Operators for Unfair Practices

Details of the Fines and Allegations

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority has fined e-scooter and e-bike operators Bird, Dott and Lime a total of almost €2.7 million ($3.1 million) for unfair commercial practices, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Difficulty Accessing Free Ride Packages

• The regulator said the three companies had made it unduly difficult for holders of annual public transport passes in Rome to access free ride packages to which they were entitled.

Breakdown of Fines

• Uber-backed Lime was fined €1.4 million, Dott €525,000 and Bird €750,000.

Company Responses to the Decision

Lime's Reaction

• "We will carefully review the reasoning underpinning this outcome and reserve all of our legal rights, including the right to appeal," Lime said in a statement.

• "Lime remains committed to working constructively with public authorities and transport partners to further strengthen the integration between shared mobility and public transit," it added.

Dott's Response

• "Dott takes note of the authority's decision but does not agree with its conclusions," it said in a statement, adding Dott is committed to continuously improving its service.

Bird's Response

• Bird did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Regulator's Findings and Additional Sanctions

Inadequate User Request Management

• The three micromobility operators had inadequate systems to manage user requests, causing long delays in activating the passes and reducing the time available to use them, the regulator said.

Bird's Separate Sanction

• It also sanctioned Bird for a separate alleged unfair practice of arbitrarily deactivating user accounts without prior warning.

Background on Free Ride Benefits

• The free ride benefit for annual pass holders was part of the terms under which the firms won the 2023-2026 service contract for the city of Rome.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi. Editing by Alvise Armellini and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s AGCM penalized the three micromobility operators for unfair commercial practices by blocking or delaying entitled free-ride benefits to public transport subscribers in Rome (en.agcm.it)
  • Lime, the largest operator, was hit hardest (€1.4 million), followed by Bird (€750K) and Dott (€525K) (en.agcm.it)
  • Bird also faced a separate sanction for arbitrarily deactivating user accounts without warning; operators had contractually promised free rides to annual Metrebus subscribers under the 2023–2026 Rome service agreement (en.agcm.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Bird, Dott, and Lime fined in Italy?
The companies were fined for unfair commercial practices, including making it difficult for Rome's annual public transport pass holders to access free ride packages.
How much were the total fines imposed on e-scooter companies in Rome?
The Italian regulator fined Bird, Dott, and Lime nearly €2.7 million ($3.1 million) in total.
Which company received the highest fine?
Uber-backed Lime received the highest fine, totaling €1.4 million.
What issues did users face with activating free ride passes?
Users experienced long delays in activating their passes, reducing the available time to use them, due to inadequate systems from the e-scooter companies.
Was there any additional sanction against the companies?
Bird was separately sanctioned for allegedly deactivating user accounts without prior warning.

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