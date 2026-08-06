Italy fines Rome e-scooter firms Bird, Dott and Lime around $3.1 million

Italian Competition Authority Penalizes E-Scooter Operators for Unfair Practices

Details of the Fines and Allegations

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority has fined e-scooter and e-bike operators Bird, Dott and Lime a total of almost €2.7 million ($3.1 million) for unfair commercial practices, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Difficulty Accessing Free Ride Packages

• The regulator said the three companies had made it unduly difficult for holders of annual public transport passes in Rome to access free ride packages to which they were entitled.

Breakdown of Fines

• Uber-backed Lime was fined €1.4 million, Dott €525,000 and Bird €750,000.

Company Responses to the Decision

Lime's Reaction

• "We will carefully review the reasoning underpinning this outcome and reserve all of our legal rights, including the right to appeal," Lime said in a statement.

• "Lime remains committed to working constructively with public authorities and transport partners to further strengthen the integration between shared mobility and public transit," it added.

Dott's Response

• "Dott takes note of the authority's decision but does not agree with its conclusions," it said in a statement, adding Dott is committed to continuously improving its service.

Bird's Response

• Bird did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Regulator's Findings and Additional Sanctions

Inadequate User Request Management

• The three micromobility operators had inadequate systems to manage user requests, causing long delays in activating the passes and reducing the time available to use them, the regulator said.

Bird's Separate Sanction

• It also sanctioned Bird for a separate alleged unfair practice of arbitrarily deactivating user accounts without prior warning.

Background on Free Ride Benefits

• The free ride benefit for annual pass holders was part of the terms under which the firms won the 2023-2026 service contract for the city of Rome.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi. Editing by Alvise Armellini and Mark Potter)