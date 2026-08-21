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Finance

Teen pleads guilty over arson attack on Iran International offices in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Teen Pleads Guilty to Arson Attack on Iran International's London Offices

Details of the Arson Attack and Legal Proceedings

Incident Overview

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A British teenager pleaded guilty on Friday over an arson attack at offices linked to television station Iran International in northwest London earlier this year.

Plea and Charges

Nathan Dunn, 19, pleaded guilty to a charge of "arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered" at London's Old Bailey over the incident in April in which an ignited container was thrown towards premises belonging to Volant Media, the parent company of the London-based broadcaster.

Outcome of the Attack

The device landed in a car park and the fire extinguished itself, causing no damage or injuries.

Other Individuals Involved

Dunn had originally been charged alongside a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age.

Response from Iran International

Iran International, a broadcaster critical of Iran's government, said at the time that a suspicious vehicle had been denied entry to its London site shortly before the incendiary device was thrown.⁠

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Nathan Dunn pleaded guilty to reckless arson over the Iran International attack and will face sentencing at a later date.
  • The April 15 incendiary device landed in a car park near Volant Media’s studios in northwest London, causing no injuries or damage.
  • The attack highlights the escalating intimidation faced by Iran International, a Persian‑language broadcaster critical of Iran, amid threats and harassment targeting its journalists.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who pleaded guilty to the arson attack on Iran International's London offices?
Nathan Dunn, a 19-year-old British teenager, pleaded guilty to the arson attack.
What happened during the arson attack at Iran International's offices?
An ignited container was thrown towards the premises, landed in a car park, and the fire self-extinguished without causing damage or injuries.
Were there any injuries or damage caused by the arson attack?
No injuries or damage were reported as the fire extinguished itself.
Who else was charged in connection with the arson attack?
A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, were originally charged alongside Nathan Dunn.
What precaution did Iran International take during the incident?
Iran International reported that a suspicious vehicle was denied entry shortly before the incident occurred.

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